IPL 2022, RR vs MI: 3 bowlers who could take the most wickets in this contest

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) will battle it out against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in match number 44 of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The two sides will play the second of the double-header contests on Saturday at the Dr. DY Patil Stadium.

Rajasthan Royals are second in the points table and will be eager to keep their winning run going as they seek their fourth consecutive win. The Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, are yet to win a game this season and are at the bottom of the points table.

The two sides met earlier in the competition, with RR winning that contest by a margin of 23 runs. Jos Buttler smashed a 68-ball century as he wreaked havoc on the Mumbai bowlers.

Coming into this contest, both bowling units will need to step up once more. On that note, let's take a look at three bowlers who could take the most wickets in this clash.

#3 Yuzvendra Chahal

The RR leg-spinner is leading the wicket-taking charts this season with 18 wickets to his name in eight matches. There's little doubt that Yuzvendra Chahal has found his best form again. The leg-spinner has grown in stature ever since the start of the IPL season.

With the pitches getting slower, Chahal's numbers are only expected to improve as the tournament progresses. With an economy rate of 7.55, the 31-year-old has been pivotal to RR's success so far alongside his spin-partner Ravichandran Ashwin.

#2 Jasprit Bumrah

While he might not be getting wickets as regularly as he'd like, there's no doubt that Jasprit Bumrah is still one of the best in the business. The MI bowler has picked up five wickets this season at an economy rate of 7.55

With Mumbai evidently struggling in their bowling department, teams have been more than content to cautiously play out Bumrah's overs, making it much harder for the bowler.

The Mumbai Indians' lead pacer recorded figures of 3/17 when the two sides met earlier in the season. His franchise will be hoping for a similar performance on Saturday when they come up against an in-form RR batting unit.

#1 Trent Boult

The Kiwi pacer has been a rather quiet IPL so far by his own high standards. Trent Boult has played seven matches and taken the same number of wickets for Rajasthan this IPL season. His economy rate of 8.56 hasn't been one of the best either.

The left-arm pacer has gone wicketless in his last three games since his return from injury and his form will be concerning for Rajasthan. The 32-year-old will be looking to get back into the wickets column when he faces his former franchise. Boult's battle against Rohit Sharma at the top will certainly be one to keep an eye on.

LIVE POLL Q. Which team will win this contest? Mumbai Indians Rajasthan Royals 0 votes so far

Edited by Ritwik Kumar