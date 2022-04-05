IPL 2022: RR vs RCB telecast channel list and live streaming details

Royal Challengers Bangalore will play their third match of IPL 2022 tonight against the Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium. The Bangalore-based franchise has registered one win and one loss in the new season so far.

On the other hand, the Rajasthan Royals are undefeated this year. They started their campaign with a dominant performance against Sunrisers Hyderabad and followed it up with a win over five-time champions Mumbai Indians.

Big names like Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal and Sanju Samson will be in action during tonight's match in Mumbai. Here are all the telecast and live streaming details for this IPL 2022 fixture.

IPL 2022 telecast channel list in India

Here is the full telecast channel list in India for the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals:

India: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English), Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Telugu, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Bangla, Disney+ Hotstar (Live Streaming).

IPL 2022 Telecast channel list in US, England, Australia, UAE and Canada

Here are all the telecast and live streaming details for fans living in the UK, USA, Canada, UAE and Australia:

USA & Canada: Willow TV/

England: Sky Sports/

Australia: FOX Sports/

UAE: beIN Sports.

Today IPL match time

The Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match will start at 7:30 PM IST. Fans in Canada can watch the match live from 10:30 AM, while the start time for Australia is 1:00 AM on April 6.

According to Gulf Standard Time, the game will begin at 6:00 PM, and the start time in the UK is 2:00 PM. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top when former teammates Virat Kohli and Yuzvendra Chahal clash tonight in Mumbai.

