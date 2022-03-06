IPL 2022 Schedule: Full timetable of IPL 2022 matches in IST and venue details

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the schedule for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season.

The 15th edition of the T20 league will begin with a clash between last year's finalists Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 26.

All the matches from the league stage will be played across four venues in Mumbai and Pune. In all, 70 league matches and four playoff games will be played in a span of 65 days.

IPL 2022 match list and dates

There will be a total of 12 double-headers during IPL 2022. The first double-header will be played on March 27 with a day game at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, where Delhi Capitals (DC) take on five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI).

The night clash of the double-header will be held at the DY Patil Stadium between the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

The MCA Stadium in Pune will host its first game of the season on March 29 in which Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

While the Wankhede Stadium and DY Patil Stadium will host 20 matches each, 15 matches each will be played at the Brabourne Stadium and MCA International Stadium in Pune.

The league stage will conclude on May 22 at the Wankhede Stadium with a clash between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Punjab Kings.

IPL 2022 matches start date and timing

All the evening matches will start at 7:30 PM IST while the day games will be played at 3:30 PM IST.

Note: The schedule for the playoffs will be announced at a later date. The final will be held on May 29.

