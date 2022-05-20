“I am sure they are going to rectify their problems” - Shoaib Akhtar back CSK to return stronger next IPL season

Former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar has expressed confidence that the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) franchise will work on their deficiencies and return as a stronger team in the next IPL season. According to Akhtar, Chennai are a big franchise and will surely not repeat the mistakes of the ongoing edition.

CSK’s IPL 2022 campaign has been marred by poor on-field performances and off-field controversies. First, Ravindra Jadeja quit the bio-bubble amid rumors of a tiff with the CSK management over the captaincy, although the official word was that he was injured. Soon after, batter Ambati Rayudu announced his IPL retirement before doing a U-turn.

Chennai will be keen to end their miserable IPL 2022 campaign on a high when they take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Friday, 20 May. Previewing the match, Akhtar told Sportskeeda while sharing his thoughts on CSK’s future:

“There is a famous saying by poet Rumi that ‘when the world pushes you down to the knees, you are in a perfect position to pray’. They are a big franchise and I am sure they are going to rectify their problems. They have made a lot of mistakes and their dressing room never looked intact this season. The captaincy issue created a lot of confusion. It’s a long story, but I am sure they will make a good, strong comeback and make a mark next season.”

Chennai are in ninth position in the IPL 2022 points table, having won only four of their 13 matches. They have tasted defeat in three of their last four games.

“Sometimes it is good to lose matches before the playoffs” - Shoaib Akhtar on RR’s recent defeats

Unlike Chennai, Rajasthan have had an impressive IPL 2022 season. They have 16 points from 13 games and look set to qualify for the playoffs. However, they have lost three of their last five matches. According to Akhtar, though, the defeats could be a blessing in disguise. He explained:

“Sometimes it is good to lose matches before the playoffs, because it gives you a chance to rectify your mistakes. At times when you cruise through the league stage, you get found out later.”

Giving an example of Pakistan’s 1999 World Cup journey, he concluded:

“I remember the 1999 World Cup. We were the best side in terms of talent, with due respect to all other players, and cruised to the final. But we collapsed in the final inexplicably and that bitter memory is still in my mind.”

Pakistan topped their group, which included Australia and New Zealand, in the 1999 World Cup final. They hammered the Kiwis by nine wickets in the semi-final before succumbing to an eight-wicket loss against the Aussies in the final.

