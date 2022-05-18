SRH skipper Kane Williamson flies back home for the imminent birth of his child

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Kane Williamson left the team's bubble and flew back to New Zealand after Tuesday night's match against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022.

The franchise informed fans that the stalwart went home to be with his partner Sarah to attend the birth of their second child. The duo welcomed their first child, a daughter, in 2020.

SRH's official statement in this regard read:

𝑶𝑭𝑭𝑰𝑪𝑰𝑨𝑳 𝑼𝑷𝑫𝑨𝑻𝑬: Our skipper @kane_s_w is flying back to New Zealand, to usher in the latest addition to his family. 🧡 Here's everyone at the #Riser camp wishing @kane_s_w and his wife a safe delivery and a lot of happiness! #OrangeArmy #ReadyToRise #TATAIPL

Before his exit, Kane Williamson was in poor form with the bat in IPL 2022. Across 13 games, the Kiwi batter could only muster 216 runs at a paltry average of 19.64

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

"Garg was played in a new role and he did a good job"- Aakash Chopra praises SRH's new opener

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra hailed Priyam Garg for quickly adapting to the requirements of the opening role and giving the Sunrisers a much-needed scoring rate boost in the powerplay overs.

After failing to give SRH a decent start in the first 12 matches as an opener, Williamson demoted himself down the order in yesterday's game against MI. Priyam Garg got the opportunity to open alongside Abhishek Sharma, and the youngster responded well with a blazing 42-run knock.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra reviewed the positives for SRH after their victory against MI and said:

"Priyam Garg should also be praised because he scored 42 runs off 26 balls, with four fours and two sixes. He was very good because when Abhishek Sharma got out, it seemed this innings might stumble. This was his second T20 innings as an opener, Garg was played in a new role and he did a good job."

Sunrisers Hyderabad will next face Punjab Kings on May 22, which is their final league match of IPL 2022.

Edited by Diptanil Roy