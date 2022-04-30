IPL 2022, SRH vs CSK: MCA Stadium pitch history, stats

The 46th match of IPL 2022 will take place tomorrow at the MCA Stadium in Pune, where Sunrisers Hyderabad will battle the defending champions Chennai Super Kings. Looking at the position of both teams in the IPL 2022 points table, SRH will start as the favorites to win this match.

The Hyderabad-based franchise have won five of their eight games this year, with one of their victories coming against the Chennai Super Kings. CSK, on the other hand, are ninth in the standings, having won only two of their eight matches.

The MCA Stadium pitch report will be broadcast a few minutes ahead of the toss. Before that, here's a look at some vital stats you need to know from previous games hosted by this ground.

MCA Stadium T20 stats

T20 matches played: 46

Matches won by teams batting first: 23

Matches won by teams batting second: 23

Matches Tied: 0

Highest team score: 211/4 - Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, 2018

Lowest team score: 73 - Punjab Kings vs Rising Pune Supergiant, 2017

Highest individual score: 106 - Shane Watson (CSK) vs Rajasthan Royals, 2018

Highest successful run chase: 196/7 - Gujarat Lions vs Rising Pune Supergiant, 2016

Average 1st innings score: 160

MCA Stadium Last Match

In the last game hosted by Pune, Lucknow Super Giants beat the Punjab Kings by 20 runs. LSG received an invitation to bat first after losing the toss. Despite a batting collapse, LSG ended with 153 runs on the board. Chasing 154 to win, PBKS managed 133/8 and lost by 20 runs.

13 sixes were smashed in the two innings of that match. 16 wickets fell in the game, with spinners accounting for five of them. Fans should expect an equal contest between bat and ball tomorrow evening.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava