IPL 2022, SRH vs GT: 3 player battles to watch out for

Gujarat Titans (GT) will lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 21st match of IPL 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Monday (April 11).

Hyderabad put an end to their two-game losing streak by beating defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their last outing. With just one win in three, Kane Williamson and co. are not out of the woods yet and will be looking to climb up the points table.

Debutants Gujarat, who are yet to lose a game, meanwhile, will head into the game on the back of a thrilling last-ball win over Punjab Kings (PBKS). Rahul Tewatia creamed two consecutive sixes off the last two balls to hand GT a win to remember.

With both teams eager to bag the two points on offer, we take a look at the player battles to watch out for in today's contest.

#1 Shubman Gill vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Shubman Gill has looked in good touch for Gujarat with scores of 84 and 96 after getting dismissed for a duck in the first game against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). He will be up against SRH pace spearhead Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who has just two wickets to show for his efforts so far, despite being decent with the ball.

Gill has been dismissed just once by Kumar, who will hope to change that figure when he loads up against the elegant Punjab batter.

#2 Kane Williamson vs Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami is the Titans' leading wicket-taker with six wickets from three matches. He also has a good record against SRH skipper Kane Williamson.

The New Zealand skipper has been dismissed four times in nine attempts by Shami, who will be confident of making it five, owing to Williamson's poor form this season.

#3 T Natarajan vs Hardik Pandya

T Natarajan and Hardik Pandya are proven match-winners and their tussle may very well dictate the outcome of today's IPL 2022 game.

While Natarajan has been spot on with his yorkers, Pandya has elevated his batting a notch this season. The GT captain is also just one six away from smashing 100 maximums in the IPL.

Can Pandya negate Natarajan's threats today? Only time will tell.

Edited by Samya Majumdar