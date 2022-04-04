IPL 2022: SRH vs LSG telecast channel list and live streaming details

After defeating Chennai Super Kings in their last IPL 2022 match, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will cross swords with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) tonight. Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium will play host to the first-ever battle between SRH and LSG.

Sunrisers Hyderabad got off to a disappointing start this year as they lost their IPL 2022 opener to the Rajasthan Royals. The Sanju Samson-led outfit crushed the Orange Army last week.

Kane Williamson's men will aim to make a fresh start to their campaign tonight.

Big names like KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Evin Lewis, Kane Williamson, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Washington Sundar will be in action tonight at the DY Patil Stadium.

Here are all the telecast and live streaming details for the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

IPL 2022 telecast channel list in India

Here is the full telecast channel list in India for the Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match:

India: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English), Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Telugu, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Bangla, Disney+ Hotstar (Live Streaming).

IPL 2022 Telecast channel list in US, England, Australia, UAE and Canada

Here are the telecast and live streaming details for fans living in the USA, Canada, UAE, UK and Australia:

USA & Canada: Willow TV/

England: Sky Sports/

Australia: FOX Sports/

UAE: beIN Sports.

Today IPL match time

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match will start at 7:30 PM IST tonight. The start time for Australia is 1:00 AM, while the match will begin at 10:30 AM in Canada.

For fans living in the UAE, the start time is 6:00 PM, and for the UK, the start time is 2:00 PM. It will be interesting to see which team comes out on top in Match 12 of this IPL season.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar