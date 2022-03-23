IPL 2022 is a stage, and Mohammed Siraj could well be the show-stopper for RCB

Mohammed Siraj's story is one of the greatest of our times. In fact, it isn’t wrong to say that each time we see Siraj run in and pick wickets for India or in the IPL, each one of us start to feel good about sport. Having studied cricket for a living, it isn’t wrong to say one of my favourite picture postcard moments is when Siraj was handed the Indian flag at the Gabba in January 2021 and was asked to lead the Indian victory lap.

The entire team followed him and that one instant, cricket became the symbol of the India of our dreams. Siraj at the Gabba had ceased to be a Muslim or a Hindu. His religion did not matter. He had been appropriated and consumed by the vision of Indianness that we all believe in and the credit must go to the entire team for giving us this moment to cherish. They had demonstrated to one and all their secular credentials and the ideals they believe in.

Here was a young man from Hyderabad who had lost his father but was unable to return to his family at a time when he was bringing smiles to a billion faces with his illustrious teammates cheering him on.

He wasn’t Muslim or Hindu. He was Indian. Not the toxic India that plays out every day on national television. Not the India deeply divided by privilege and underprivilege. This was an India of hope and an India that dared to dream. Siraj isn’t the most eloquent. He need not be. What he is and will be is what our country is all about. Hard work and more hard work with dignity and integrity and such effort does pay off.

Mohammed Siraj's biggest opportunity is here in IPL 2022 with RCB

And this IPL 2022 could well be the making of Siraj the white-ball cricketer. With the World Cup 2022 just months away, it is a huge opportunity for him to stake a claim.

“Everyone wants to play a World Cup for the country. I am no different and will do all I can”, said Siraj when I had asked him this question.

“I did not do well for RCB a couple of years back and yet the franchise reposed faith in me and when they decided to retain me it was a huge moment of satisfaction for me”, he went on to add.

Such calls give players confidence and can change careers. It happened with Siraj in Test cricket in Melbourne in December 2020. Can it happen to him again in IPL 2022? Siraj will be one of the players I will be keen to follow and support. For as I said, he stands for all that is good about my country.

