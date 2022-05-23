IPL 2022, GT VS RR: 3 players who can be surprise match-winners

The stage is set for the playoffs of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and it will be the Gujarat Titans (GT) against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) to kick things off in Qualifier 1 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday (May 25).

As we head into the final week of the tournament, the carnival moves from Mumbai to Kolkata for the first two playoff games before heading to Ahmedabad for the last two games of the season.

The Titans were at the top of the table side during the league stage, winning ten out of their fourteen games. Meanwhile, the Royals were in second place with nine wins out of fourteen matches. However, Rajasthan managed to clinch the second spot due to their superior net run rate.

Whoever wins this contest will progress straight to the finals while the loser of this contest will play the winner of the Eliminator (Lucknow Super Giants or Royal Challengers Bangalore).

While both sides possess a few winners in their squad, we take a look at three players who could be the surprise match-winners in this crucial contest.

#3 Ravichandran Ashwin

The wily old fox from Chennai continues to cement his place as one of the greatest players in the modern game. At 35, Ravichandran Ashwin continues to evolve and shows why he has always been one step ahead of the game.

His spin-partnership alongside Yuzvendra Chahal has been a rewarding one for RR, with the veteran using all his experience to hold one end, allowing Chahal to reap the rewards from the other.

If his bowling wasn't convincing enough, Ashwin is now justifying himself as an all-rounder this season. Playing as a floater, he has enjoyed his highest run-scoring IPL season with 183 runs at an average of 30.50 and a strike rate of 146. Whatever the situation demands, the legendary off-spinner could be a match-winner for his side.

#2 Matthew Wade

It's been a tournament to forget for the Australian wicketkeeper so far. While Wade has shown enough intent and promise, luck just hasn't gone his way this season. After being in and out of the side, Matthew Wade has played at No. 3 for GT in recent matches but things still haven't gone his way.

Wade encountered a similar lean run during Australia's T20 World Cup win last year. With his back against the wall, the southpaw delivered an all-out assault on Shaheen Afridi to help Australia clinch a semi-final win against Pakistan. With a knack for turning up when his side needs him the most, Wade could light it up come playoff time in the IPL.

While his place in the side might be under the scanner, GT won't be looking to make any changes this late in the tournament. Wade might don the gloves for GT on Wednesday, with Wriddhiman Saha a doubt for this contest due to a hamstring injury.

#1 Yashasvi Jaiswal

The opening batter from Mumbai has played his part in the Rajasthan Royals' success this IPL season. Having been dropped from the side early in the tournament, the 20-year-old has come back into the side in a good run of form.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has scored 187 runs in his last four IPL innings, including a couple of half-centuries. His good nick has come at an ideal time for RR when their marquee opener Jos Buttler has struggled for runs after a sensational start to the innings.

With a calm head on his shoulders and aggressive intent from the start, Jaiswal has the ability to play the big knock. We've already seen a young left-hander in Abhishek Sharma take down Rashid Khan in the IPL this year. The RR opener could look to do something similar come Qualifier 1.

