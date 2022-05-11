IPL 2022: Top 3 bowling performances from Jasprit Bumrah in tournament's history 

Arguably, India's best all-format bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, is also one of the best fast bowlers in the world currently. Bumrah has an advantage over many bowlers in international cricket due to his consistency in bowling yorkers and his wide variety of variations.

The pacer credits his success to the IPL, where he rose to prominence while playing for the Mumbai Indians (MI). He has churned out consistent performances for MI and has been instrumental in the franchise's success since making his debut in 2013.

In the 117 IPL matches he has played so far for MI, Bumrah has picked up 140 wickets with an impressive economy rate of 7.4. Moreover, there have been seven instances where the right-armer has been named Man of the Match in his IPL career.

On that note, let's look at Bumrah's top three bowling performances in the league history.

#3. 4/20 - MI vs RR in 2020

Jasprit Bumrah celebrating with Rohit Sharma [P:C: IPLT20]

In a season where Mumbai dominated every team, Jasprit Bumrah spearheaded their bowling line-up and did it graciously. In 15 matches played, he took 27 wickets and was the second-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2020.

Four of those wickets came on Match 20 against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Mumbai opted to bat first against the mediocre bowling of RR. The Rohit Sharma-led unit posted a massive score of 193/4 courtesy of a splendid knock from Suryakumar Yadav of 79 (47).

While chasing, Jos Buttler was the lone warrior for RR with a 70-run knock while his partners departed to the pavilion at regular intervals. Bumrah ripped through their hatting line-up, claiming a four-wicket haul in return for only 20 runs in his spell. In the end, he led his team to a spectacular 57-run victory.

#2. 4/14 - MI vs DC in 2020

Jasprit Bumrah steered MI to the IPL 2020 Finals [P:C: IPLT20] Jasprit Bumrah took his first IPL fifer against KKR [P.C: IPLT20]

Jasprit Bumrah is one of the few bowlers in IPL history to have taken more than one four-wicket haul. Incidentally, both of them were recorded in the same season by the 28-year-old.

One of his finest spells in the MI jersey came in an all-important clash versus the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Qualifier 1 of IPL 2020.

After opting to bat first in Dubai, MI piled up 200/5 in their 20 overs. Suryakumar and Ishan Kishan scored well-paced half-centuries to propel MI to the mammoth total.

Pro Indian Casino @ProIndianCasino IPL-2020 Match 57 between Mumbai Indian vs Delhi Capital on Thursday at at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. MI defeat the DC by 57 runs. Bumrah was declared the player of the Match for his excellent performance 4 Wickets for 14 Runs in his spell of 4 overs. IPL-2020 Match 57 between Mumbai Indian vs Delhi Capital on Thursday at at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. MI defeat the DC by 57 runs. Bumrah was declared the player of the Match for his excellent performance 4 Wickets for 14 Runs in his spell of 4 overs. https://t.co/qdwSTonjNn

Chasing 201, DC endured a horrendous start, finding themselves 0/3. Trent Boult (2 for 9) opened the proceedings for MI before Bumrah joined the party.

The Gujarat-born pacer picked up the prime wickets of skipper Shreyas Iyer, Marcus Stoinis, and scratched the stumps of Shikhar Dhawan. Bumrah's fourth wicket came at the expense of Daniel Sams.

A fifty from Marcus Stoinis helped DC cross the 140-run mark, but they eventually lost the match by 57 runs. Bumrah was adjudged the Man of the Match after he returned with figures of 4/14.

#1. 5/10 MI vs KKR - 2022

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda 🏻



#ipl Jasprit Bumrah chalked up the 3rd best figures for a pacer in IPL’s history #ipl 2022 Jasprit Bumrah chalked up the 3rd best figures for a pacer in IPL’s history 😍🙌🏻#ipl #ipl2022 https://t.co/kreHBx4Igo

In his most recent encounter, the speedster took his first-ever IPL fifer. In Match 56 of the ongoing IPL 2022, Jasprit Bumrah created havoc in the Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) batting line-up and proved to be a lethal asset for his side.

Prior to this game, the right-armer found wickets difficult to come by as he only had five scalps to show from 10 IPL games. However, with his searing bouncers and hard-length deliveries, he took 5/10 in his four overs.

After putting KKR in to bat first, Mumbai managed just two wickets in the first 13 overs. The KKR top-order laid the perfect foundation for Andre Russell to go big in the latter overs and propel his side to a great total.

Jasprit Bumrah @Jaspritbumrah93 Disappointed with last night’s result but a memorable evening nevertheless Disappointed with last night’s result but a memorable evening nevertheless 💯 https://t.co/rdhJR46uBU

However, to counter Russell's threat, Rohit handed the ball to his trump card, Bumrah. The pacer delivered quickly as he sent back the West Indian and the well-set Nitish Rana (43 off 26) in the space of four balls.

Bowling the 18th over of the innings, Bumrah delivered an exceptional over, picking up three wickets without giving away a single run. Due to his brilliant spell of 5/10, Mumbai restricted KKR to 165.

Unfortunately for the five-time champions, they lost the plot completely in the chase and got bundled out for 113. For his record-breaking fifer, Bumrah was adjudged the Player of the Match, despite being on the losing side.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat