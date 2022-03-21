IPL 2022: Top 3 match-winning IPL innings at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

This year, IPL will return to the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai after almost 11 years. A total of 17 IPL games have been played at this ground (in 2008, 2010 and 2011).

The stadium hosted the first-ever final of IPL in 2008, where Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings. It also hosted both the semi-finals and the final of the 2010 edition of the competition.

In IPL 2022, there will be 20 games played at the DY Patil Stadium. There have been a few special innings played at the ground. On that note, here's is a look at three such match-winning innings at this stadium in the IPL over the years:

#1 Adam Gilchrist - 109* against Mumbai Indians (2008)

Adam Gilchrist (left) had a successful IPL career.

The first-ever IPL game played at the DY Patil Stadium witnessed a special knock from Adam Gilchrist.

He won the toss and inserted Mumbai Indians to bat first in a group game on April 27, 2008. Mumbai Indians scored a modest total of 154 in their allotted twenty overs. A target of 155 was never going to be a challenge for Deccan Chargers especially when Gilchrist started thrashing the bowlers all around the park.

He played a brilliant unbeaten knock of 109 from just 47 deliveries, hitting nine boundaries and ten sixes. He had a strike rate of 231.91 and added 155 runs for the first wicket with VVS Laxman. An experienced Mumbai Indians bowling lineup consisting of Ashish Nehra, Dwayne Bravo, Shaun Pollock and Sanath Jayasuriya had no answer to Gilchrist's onslaught.

Deccan Chargers won the contest by ten wickets, and Gilchrist was named Man of the Match for his match-winning century. It is pertinent to note that Gilchrist is the only player to score an IPL century at the DY Patil Stadium till date.

#2 Suresh Raina - 57* against Mumbai Indians (2010 final)

Suresh Raina has had a successful IPL career.

Chennai Super Kings won the IPL for the first time in 2010. Suresh Raina played a key role in guiding his team to a win that year, scoring a match-winning half-century in the final.

On a difficult wicket to bat, Raina, coming in at No.3 played a mature knock of 57 off 35 deliveries that included three boundaries and as many sixes. None of the other CSK batters made even 30. Raina added 72 runs for the fourth wicket with MS Dhoni to guide his team to what turned out to be a match-winning total of 168-5 off their allotted 20 overs.

Mumbai Indians, in response, could muster only 146 runs, with Sachin Tendulkar (48) being the top run-scorer. Raina also picked up the wicket of Harbhajan Singh in the game as CSK emerged victorious by 22 runs.

#3 Yusuf Pathan - 56 against Chennai Super Kings (2008 final)

Yusuf Pathan has played many top knocks in the IPL.

The DY Patil Stadium hosted the first-ever IPL final in 2008. The late Shane Warne won the toss and inserted Chennai Super Kings to bat first.

Yusuf Pathan was the pick of the bowlers, picking up three wickets for 22 runs in his four overs. His scalps included Vidyut Sivaramakrishnan, Parthiv Patel and Albie Morkel as CSK were restricted to 163.

Rajasthan Royals did not get off to the best of starts in their run chase. They were reduced to 42-3 in 6.4 overs when Pathan walked out to them. He added 65 runs with Shane Waston before the latter was dismissed.

Despite losing wickets around him, Pathan continued to score at a quick pace, completing his half-century. He was dismissed at the team total on 143 and 21 runs required for victory. Eventually, the Royals won the match off the very last delivery, romping home by three wickets.

Yusuf Pathan was named the Man of the Match for his match-winning innings of 56 of 39 deliveries that included three boundaries and four sixes.

Edited by Bhargav