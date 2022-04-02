[Watch] MI players share their memories of India's 2011 ODI World Cup triumph on the 11th anniversary

Mumbai Indians (MI) players recently shared their memories of India's 2011 ODI World Cup triumph under the leadership of MS Dhoni. Team India went on to win the prestigious ODI World Cup after a long wait of 28 years on April 2, 2011, by defeating Sri Lanka in their final match.

On the occasion of the 11th anniversary of the special day in Indian cricket history, a few MI players reminisced about the day and revealed their memories of the contest.

They also opened up about the celebrations during the aftermath of the iconic victory. Mumbai Indians player Rahul Buddhi revealed that they could not control their emotions after the historic win and hugged and leaped in joy to enjoy the feat.

The Mumbai franchise gave fans a glimpse of the reactions by sharing a video on their official Instagram handle. They captioned it:

You can watch the video below:

MI began IPL 2022 with a loss against Delhi Capitals

The 5-time IPL champions continued their tradition of losing season openers in the league. Mumbai Indians had the upper hand at the halfway stage of the second innings against Delhi Capitals in their first match.

However, an unexpected onslaught from lower-order DC batters Lalit Yadav and Axar Patel stunned Rohit Sharma-led side as they eventually lost the game by four wickets.

They will now face the Rajasthan Royals today in their second match of the season at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

Here is MI's schedule for the rest of their league stage matches in IPL 2022:

Match 9: Mumbai Indians vs. Rajasthan Royals - 3:30 PM IST, April 2, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 14: Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, April 6, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 18: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, April 9, MCA Stadium Pune

Match 23: Mumbai Indians vs. Punjab Kings - 7:30 PM IST, April 13, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 26: Mumbai Indians vs. Lucknow Super Giants - 3:30 PM IST, April 16, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Match 33: Mumbai Indians vs. Chennai Super Kings - 7:30 PM IST, April 21, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 37: Lucknow Super Giants vs. Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, April 24, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 44: Rajasthan Royals vs. Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, April 30, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 51: Gujarat Titans vs. Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, May 6, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Match 56: Mumbai Indians vs. Kolkata Knight Riders - 7:30 PM IST, May 9, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 59: Chennai Super Kings vs. Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, May 12, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 65: Mumbai Indians vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 7:30 PM IST, May 17, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 69: Mumbai Indians vs. Delhi Capitals - 7:30 PM IST, May 21, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

