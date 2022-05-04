[WATCH] Mumbai Indians have fun in a 'face swap' guessing game

Players from the Mumbai Indians (MI) franchise were seen having some great fun recently as they took part in a 'face swap' guessing game.

MI are currently languishing at the bottom of the IPL 2022 points table with two points after nine matches. They broke their eight-match losing streak by defeating the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by five wickets in their previous game at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Saturday (30 April). Incidentally, it was also Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma’s 35th birthday.

Despite the team’s poor showing in the competition, the owners are trying to keep the players in high spirits. As part of the same, the MI cricketers took part in an interesting guessing game. The franchise shared the fun video on their official social media handles with the caption:

“Paltan, how many face mashups did you guess?

In the clip, the host, explaining the rules of the game, informed the players:

“You will be presented with a face swap and you need to identify both the individuals in the photo. For each correct answer, there are 10 points.”

The players were divided into various groups. One of the teams was led by Rohit and the other by Jasprit Bumrah. A total of eight teams took part in the fun game.

“Bad days will come; good days will also come” - Mumbai Indians skipper’s precious advice for Tilak Varma

Even though the Mumbai Indians are enduring their worst IPL season, young Tilak Varma’s batting has arguably been the biggest positive for them. The 19-year-old credited franchise captain Rohit for guiding him and sharing his precious experience. Varma said:

“He keeps telling me that I shouldn’t take pressure in any situation, and says, ‘The way you enjoy and play, keep enjoying your game that way. You’re young, this is the time to enjoy it. If you ever lose that, it doesn’t come back. So the more you enjoy yourself and play, positive things will come to you. If you feel sad today, feel the pressure, and the match doesn’t go well, you won’t have the time to go back to a good space. So enjoy yourself. Bad days will come; good days will also come.”.

Varma added that Rohit has asked him not to change anything even though the team has been on a losing path. He stated:

“Right now, Mumbai Indians are having a bit of a down phase. We’re playing well, but due to small errors, we’re losing matches. So even now he tells me that I’m doing really well and I don’t need to change anything."

The talented left-hander has smashed 307 runs in nine IPL 2022 matches at an average of 43.86 and a strike rate of 137.05.

Edited by Sai Krishna