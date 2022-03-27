[WATCH] “Had no clue where the ball was coming from” – MI pay special tribute to Bumrah as pacer completes 10 years with the IPL franchise

Members of the Mumbai Indians (MI) franchise paid a special tribute to Jasprit Bumrah as the pacer completed 10 years with the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise.

MI skipper Rohit Sharma, all-rounder Kieron Pollard, coaches Shane Bond and Mahela Jayawardene as well as Bumrah's wife, Sanjana Ganesan, shared fond tales of the cricketer’s memorable IPL journey so far.

The fast bowler made his IPL debut for MI against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Bengaluru on April 4, 2013. Even though MI lost the game, the 19-year-old debutant impressed with 3 for 32. Former India captain Virat Kohli was his first IPL scalp.

In a video shared on the MI’s YouTube channel, franchise skipper Rohit recalled being clueless against the youngster's bowling when he faced him for the first time. He said:

“The first time I faced him, I had no clue where the ball was coming from and how quick he was. “

Rohit added that the young Indian pacer benefited a lot from Sri Lankan legend Lasith Malinga's presence. He explained:

“They (Malinga and Bumrah) were always talking to each other about figuring out what they can do to be more lethal for the team.”

Head coach Mahela Jayawardene said that his earliest memory of the fast bowler was playing against him. He recalled:

“We were more focused about Lasith (Malinga) but we get Bumrah coming in and with unusual action. And then, all of a sudden, you get this yorker coming at you. He’s a brilliant team player, a brilliant team guy. [sic]”

Jayawardene was with the Delhi franchise in 2013 when the young Mumbai pacer made his IPL debut.

“This guy has something about him” – Kieron Pollard’s first impressions of Jasprit Bumrah

Sharing his first impressions of the bowler fondly referred to as “Boom Boom”, Pollard said that he knew this cricketer was something special after watching him on debut. He elaborated:

“Baby face, you know, all innocent in the face. But when he has that ball in his hand, very very lethal. When he got the two wickets (one of them being Kohli), the sending-off that he gave them, I said this guy has something about him.”

MI bowling coach Shane Bond hailed Bumrah's personality, stating:

“He was like me when I grew up, coming from a humble background and then to be able to help his family through his success. That’s the sort of stories that I love and that’s Jasprit, always looking after his family.”

Shifting focus to his on-field achievements, the former New Zealand pacer added:

“He bowls the tough overs for us. I don’t know how many times he has bowled at the death and won us games.”

Sharing a special message for her husband, TV presenter Sanjana Ganesan said:

“Every time I think about you and the IPL, I can only think back to the visual of you spiritedly celebrating your first ever wicket.”

28-year-old Bumrah has claimed 130 scalps in 106 IPL games at an average of 23.04 and an economy rate of 7.42.

Catch the latest IPL live score and the updated IPL 2022 points table at Sportskeeda everyday!

Edited by Samya Majumdar