[WATCH] Rajasthan Royals players take part in fun guessing game

Six players from the Rajasthan Royals' (RR) IPL 2022 squad recently took part in a fun guessing game called "Beg Your Pardon." As part of the activity, players were divided into two groups of three each - Team Mitchell and Team Prasidh. Team Mitchell had Daryl Mitchell, Anunay Singh and Devdutt Padikkal. Team Prasidh featured Prasidh Krishna, Shimron Hetmyer and KC Cariappa.

Each team had to guess three phrases. The phrase had to be passed on from one player to the next till the last one. The players were made to wear headsets so that they couldn’t hear what the other was saying and had to guess the phrase through lip-reading.

Team Mitchell got only one of the three phrases right while Team Prasidh managed to guess two correctly. RR shared the fun video on their YouTube channel with the caption:

“CAN. YOU. HEAR. ME?”

Hetmyer and Prasidh were all picked by RR at the mega auction for big amounts. While the franchise paid ₹8.5 crore to acquire the services of the West Indian left-hander, Prasidh was picked up for ₹10 crore. Padikkal was also bought for an impressive sum for ₹7.75 crore.

“Looking forward to connecting with a lot of people” - Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler

Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler, who missed the second half of IPL 2021 in the UAE, is excited to be back with the team.

He stated that he is looking forward to connecting with the squad again. In an official release issued by the Rajasthan Royals, the England batter said:

“I'm looking forward to connecting with a lot of people, especially Chahal. I've played against him a few times, and he seems to be that fun character in the team. So, I'm looking forward to having him on my team. There's also Padikkal, who scored a hundred against us last year. I think he looks like a fantastic young player so I'm excited to have him here.”

The 31-year-old has played 65 IPL games so far, scoring 1968 runs at an average of 35.14 and a strike rate of 150. He smashed his maiden IPL hundred last season during the first phase in India.

RR will begin their IPL 2021 campaign by taking on the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the MCA Stadium in Pune on March 29.

