[WATCH] Shubman Gill takes a stunning running catch to dismiss Evin Lewis in GT vs LSG IPL 2022 clash

Gujarat Titans’ (GT) Shubman Gill took a superb running catch to send back Lucknow Super Giants batter Evin Lewis in match number 4 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

GT skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and invited LSG to bat. In the 4th over of the innings, Varun Aaron bowled a short ball to Evin Lewis. The left-handed batter went for a pull but failed to control his stroke. Gill ran backwards from the ring towards the rope, keeping his eye on the ball all the way. In the end, as the ball came down, he dived and pulled off a stunner.

Lewis was dismissed for 10 and was the third wicket to fall in LSG’s innings with only 20 runs on the board as the team got off to a horror start.

Earlier, Mohammed Shami dealt Lucknow a massive blow, having opposition skipper KL Rahul caught behind first ball. He forced the batter into a prod outside the channel of uncertainty and induced an edge. GT had to use the DRS to get their decision in their favor.

Shami’s day only got better as he cleaned up Quinton de Kock (7) through the gate with a beautiful delivery that tailed in. After Aaron and Gill combined to help GT see the back of the dangerous Lewis, Shami was in action again for Gujarat. He castled Manish Pandey (6) with another brilliant delivery that crashed through the tentative batter’s defense.

LSG were in total strife at 42 for 4 at the end of the 9 overs, when the first strategic timeout was taken.

IPL 2022: GT vs LSG Playing XIs

GT playing XI: Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade (w), Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Aaron, Mohammed Shami

LSG playing XI: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (w), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

