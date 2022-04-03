×
IPL 2022: "Wearing 3d glasses?" - Fans troll Ambati Rayudu for dropping a dolly against Liam Livingstone

Twitter reactions to Ambati Rayudu&#039;s dropped catch vs PBKS.
Rudransh Khurana
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Apr 03, 2022 09:20 PM IST
Chennai Super Kings (CSK)'s Ambati Rayudu dropped the easiest of catches on Sunday to give a life to Punjab Kings (PBKS) all-rounder Liam Livingstone.

In the seventh over, with Livingstone hitting everything out of the park, CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja got a good-length ball to bounce and turn on the batter. Livingstone shimmied down and tried to hit it cross-batted but could only get an outside edge which went to the left of Rayudu at short third-man.

The 36-year-old went back and across and positioned himself fairly well. He got both hands to his chest but took his eyes off it at the last moment to see the ball pop out. CSK Fans didn't take kindly to the drop and resorted to memes and sarcastic one-liners to express their disappointment. The following are the top reactions:

Rayudu deserves a whole song written about him by Bravo. Not acceptable at all.
Thank you Rayudu. Match me itna maza nahi ata if Livingstone got out 🥳
#CSK having a horrid in the field again.Agarwal fell early but Dhawan and Livingstone have cashed in on some loose bowling and an easy catch put down by Rayudu.CSK could well end up chasing 200-plus
Ambati rayudu missing Livingston catch 🥺Le Csk management to him :#CSKvsPBKS #MSDhoni #CSK https://t.co/LyZJbN0ZZ2
~ Ambati Rayudu dropping that catch be like 😒 https://t.co/ajNfsdTuPA
#CSKvsPBKSCSK fans to to Rayudu : https://t.co/ICzlSDPE4N
Dhoni to rayudu after dropping easy catch #CSKvsPBKS #livingstone #jadeja https://t.co/0O7R3tpnrY
Thank you Rayudu & Dhoni for giving us more time to enjoy Livingstone.!
Rayudu wearing 3d glass right?
Rayudu please da https://t.co/g01UXgnBZf
Ambati Rayudu https://t.co/nQt1JomVBJ
Such a simple catch dropped by Rayudu and that too of Liam Livingstone. CSK's fielding is gonna be a big issue this time if it continues like this.#CSKvsPBKS
@PunjabKingsIPL Rayudu https://t.co/nKY6QVtB27
Rayudu be like :#IPL2022 #CSKvsPBKS https://t.co/LASdgGEGRa
Jaddu and Dhoni to Rayudu. https://t.co/PCljZujCZO

If one chance wasn't enough, former captain and wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni dropped another catch off Livingstone in the next over. This time, the Englishman attempted a fine glance against Dwaine Pretorius but didn't get it right. It went quick to Dhoni's left and the gloveman dived to grab it. He wasn't in control of it, so as his elbows landed on the ground, the ball slipped out.

Ambati Rayudu redeems himself as Livingstone goes for 60

The CSK man's worried frown after the dropped catch turned into a jubilant smile 23 deliveries later when he caught Livingstone off the same bowler, Jadeja. Livingstone tried to cut a delivery similar to the one on which he was dropped, and on this occasion, the ball went straight to Rayudu's hands who held on to it.

After scoring his first half-century in the IPL, Livingstone went for 60 (32). His momentum-changing innings included five fours and as many sixes. You can catch the live proceedings here as PBKS try to get as close as possible to the 200-run mark.

Edited by S Chowdhury
