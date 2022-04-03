IPL 2022: "Wearing 3d glasses?" - Fans troll Ambati Rayudu for dropping a dolly against Liam Livingstone

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)'s Ambati Rayudu dropped the easiest of catches on Sunday to give a life to Punjab Kings (PBKS) all-rounder Liam Livingstone.
In the seventh over, with Livingstone hitting everything out of the park, CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja got a good-length ball to bounce and turn on the batter. Livingstone shimmied down and tried to hit it cross-batted but could only get an outside edge which went to the left of Rayudu at short third-man.
The 36-year-old went back and across and positioned himself fairly well. He got both hands to his chest but took his eyes off it at the last moment to see the ball pop out. CSK Fans didn't take kindly to the drop and resorted to memes and sarcastic one-liners to express their disappointment. The following are the top reactions:
If one chance wasn't enough, former captain and wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni dropped another catch off Livingstone in the next over. This time, the Englishman attempted a fine glance against Dwaine Pretorius but didn't get it right. It went quick to Dhoni's left and the gloveman dived to grab it. He wasn't in control of it, so as his elbows landed on the ground, the ball slipped out.
Ambati Rayudu redeems himself as Livingstone goes for 60
The CSK man's worried frown after the dropped catch turned into a jubilant smile 23 deliveries later when he caught Livingstone off the same bowler, Jadeja. Livingstone tried to cut a delivery similar to the one on which he was dropped, and on this occasion, the ball went straight to Rayudu's hands who held on to it.
After scoring his first half-century in the IPL, Livingstone went for 60 (32). His momentum-changing innings included five fours and as many sixes. You can catch the live proceedings here as PBKS try to get as close as possible to the 200-run mark.
