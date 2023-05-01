IPL 2023: 3 milestones that can be reached in tonight's LSG vs RCB clash

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are set to cross swords in Match 43 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. As per the , the upcoming game will be played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Monday, May 1.

Lucknow will come into tonight's game on the back of a record-breaking outing against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Mohali, where LSG mustered 257 runs in their 20 overs. The KL Rahul-led unit are currently second in the points table and a win against RCB would take them to the top of the standings.

Royal Challengers, meanwhile, endured a defeat against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their previous game. They are currently sixth in the table, with four wins and as many losses after eight matches.

Every IPL game offers both participating teams a chance to reach a certain milestone. Hence, some records are on the verge of being shattered during the upcoming game as well.

On that note, let's take a look at the top three landmarks that could be reached in today's LSG vs RCB fixture.

#3 Glenn Maxwell could enter RCB's all-time top-five run-getters list

Ever since joining Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2021, Glenn Maxwell has managed to strike runs consistently for the franchise. Having mustered three half-centuries in this season alone, the Australian hard-hitter is on the verge of completing a milestone against LSG.

Maxwell, who scored a quick-fire 29-ball 59 the last time he faced LSG, is 61 runs shy of becoming RCB's fifth-highest all-time run-getter. So far, the 34-year-old has managed to score 1,072 runs at a phenomenal strike rate of just below 160 across 35 innings.

If Maxwell manages to score those required 61 runs on Monday, he will surpass Rahul Dravid's tally of 1,132 runs for RCB.

#2 Amit Mishra could become the third-highest wicket-taker in IPL history

A true IPL veteran, Amit Mishra has been used as an Impact Player in five games and is likely to feature in Lucknow as well. If the 40-year-old manages to play and bag at least one wicket against RCB, he will surpass Lasith Malinga's tally of 170 scalps. In doing so, he would become the IPL's third-highest wicket-taker of all time.

So far, Mishra has also bagged 170 wickets across 158 innings. Only Dwayne Bravo (183) and Yuzvendra Chahal (178) have picked up more IPL scalps than Mishra.

#1 Virat Kohli could become the first-ever player to achieve 7,000 IPL runs

Virat Kohli could complete a significant milestone against LSG [IPLT20]

A player synonymous with the RCB franchise, Virat Kohli could script history and achieve a momentous milestone against Lucknow on Monday.

An out-and-out IPL legend, Kohli is the highest run-getter in the history of the tournament, having amassed 6,957 runs at an average of 36.6 across 223 innings. If the modern-day master manages to muster 43 more runs tonight, he will become the first-ever player to breach the 7,000-run mark in IPL history.

