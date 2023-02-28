IPL 2023: 3 oldest players in the RCB squad

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have assembled a pretty solid squad through the IPL auction for the upcoming season. They kept most of their players and added a few more valuable options.

The Bengaluru-based side have reposed their faith in some seasoned players. This might not be a bad idea. After all, they say age is just a number. Jimmy Anderson is the best fast bowler in the world in Test cricket at the ripe old age of 40. MS Dhoni also led the Chennai Super Kings to their 4th IPL title at the same age.

So, let's look at the 3 oldest players in the RCB squad presently and how they will be crucial to the team's chances in this edition of the tournament.

#1 Faf du Plessis - 38 years

Faf du Plessis is the captain of the franchise. RCB signed him for ₹7 crores at the IPL mega auction in 2022. The team made it to the qualifier-2, their best performance in an IPL season since the 2016 edition.

He was the captain of the Johannesburg Super Kings in the first edition of the recently concluded SA20. The former Proteas captain scored 369 runs at an average of 41 and a strike rate of 147. His presence at the top of the order will allow the rest of the batting lineup to play their natural games with a free mindset.

#2 Dinesh Karthik - 37 years

Kumar Gourav @TheKumarGourav



Good News for RCB, Finisher is Preparing for IPL 2023. ‍ #RCB #IPL2023 Dinesh Karthik smashed 75* from just 38 balls including 5 fours & 6 sixes in his first match in the DY Patil tournament.Good News for RCB, Finisher is Preparing for IPL 2023. Dinesh Karthik smashed 75* from just 38 balls including 5 fours & 6 sixes in his first match in the DY Patil tournament.Good News for RCB, Finisher is Preparing for IPL 2023.❤️‍🔥 #RCB #IPL2023 https://t.co/fbPKwIBd8K

Dinesh Karthik had a very special season with RCB last time around. Scoring 330 runs at a mind-boggling strike rate of 183 got him a place in the national team setup as a finisher. He also won the Super Striker of the Season award for being the fastest scorer.

The veteran also played in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, though he did not have any significant impact on the team's performance in the same. His role will be very similar to what it was in the last season.

#3 Karn Sharma - 35 years

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Lucky charm story of Karn Sharma even in RCB dressing room. Lucky charm story of Karn Sharma even in RCB dressing room. https://t.co/QpAFMzKXrj

Wrist-spinner Karn Sharma has been one of the most successful players by the number of IPL trophies won. He has been a part of four title-winning teams, three of which were in consecutive years. His overall career record is not bad either - 59 wickets in 68 matches at an economy rate of 7.91.

He did not start for RCB in a single game last season. However, his services may be required at the start of the upcoming season. There have been reports that star all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga might not be given an NOC by his board for the first few matches.

This might open the doors for Karn and give him an opportunity to succeed once again.

Poll : 0 votes