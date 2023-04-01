IPL 2023: 3 players who starred and 2 who flopped in today's GT vs CSK match

The 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) got off to an exciting start in Ahmedabad as the Gujarat Titans (GT) commenced their title defense with a five-wicket win over the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday, March 31.

MS Dhoni's men managed only 178/7 in their 20 overs despite being on course for much more at one point. The last seven overs of their innings yielded just 57 runs as GT hit the right lengths at the death. In response, the Titans got over the line in the final over.

Here are three players who starred and two who flopped in Match 1 of IPL 2023 between GT and CSK.

#5 Star - Rashid Khan

The T20 format just belongs to Rashid Khan. The spinner danced in to bowl in the powerplay and immediately sent back Moeen Ali, troubling the southpaw with a couple of LBW shouts before finding the edge of his bat.

Rashid added another feather to his cap soon after, this time a familiar one in Ben Stokes. The Afghan bowler got one to skid on, with Wriddhiman Saha holding on to an excellent catch behind the stumps. He conceded just two fours and a six in his entire spell, which had 10 dots.

Then, Rashid walked in to bat with GT in a tricky situation and smoked the first ball he faced out of the park. He then nonchalantly hit one over short third for a boundary to effectively seal the chase.

T20 cricket's easy when you're Rashid Khan.

#4 Flop - Hardik Pandya

GT's skipper was the Player of the Match in last year's final, but Hardik Pandya's IPL 2023 campaign didn't get off to a great start on an individual level.

Ruturaj Gaikwad found it easy to pilfer boundaries off Hardik's bowling as he conceded 28 runs in his three overs. He once again took the new ball ahead of more talented names like Yash Dayal and the move didn't pay off.

Hardik had the opportunity to make amends with the bat, but he made the lowest score of his team. The all-rounder was castled by Ravindra Jadeja as he walked back to the pavilion for just eight runs.

Nevertheless, Hardik will be happy with the outcome of the IPL 2023 tournament opener.

#3 Star - Shubman Gill

2023 has been Shubman Gill's year so far, and there's every indication that this edition of the IPL could be a monster season for the youngster.

Gill was assured throughout his innings against CSK, striking six fours and three sixes. He never looked to be in any kind of trouble on a surface where one other batter (including both sides) crossed 30 on and anchored the innings to perfection.

Gill was disappointed with the way he got out, and understandably so. But while he was at the crease, the young opener put on an array of shots, including some exquisite lofted cover drives and pick-ups over midwicket.

#2 Flop - Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes' price tag means that he's always going to be watched closely this year. On his CSK debut, playing as a specialist batter while managing a knee injury, the maverick cricketer failed to deliver.

Stokes struck a fiercely hit four down the ground but lost his wicket off the very next ball, playing back to a slider from Rashid. The Englishman's edge was snapped up by Saha as he walked back for just seven runs.

How can CSK get the most out of Stokes, the batter, in IPL 2023? Does he need to bat higher than No. 4?

#1 Star - Ruturaj Gaikwad

He may have ended up on the losing side, but Ruturaj Gaikwad played a knock for the ages in Ahmedabad. No other CSK batter scored more than 23 as the stylish opener was in a league of his own.

Gaikwad hit four fours and as many as nine sixes, looking completely at ease right from the start. We have often seen him struggle to hit the ground running at the start of a new IPL season, but all the opening blues were dismissed against GT.

If Gaikwad can carry forward this form and play a few more innings like this one, the Super Kings could become a genuine force to contend with this year.

