IPL 2023: 3 positives for RR in spite of loss to LSG

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) defeated the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 10 runs in yet another close finish in the Match 26 of IPL 2023. In spite of the win in the table toppers' clash, LSG remained at the second position, while RR retained its first spot on the points table owing to a better net run-rate.

Batting first, LSG posted a competitive 154/7 at the end of 20 overs on a two-paced wicket that offered uneven bounce at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur. The LSG batting effort was largely headlined by Kyle Mayers (51 off 42) and KL Rahul (39 off 32). Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran played decent cameos in the end to take their team beyond 150.

In reply, Royals had a similar start as their openers Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal too posted an opening stand in excess of 80 runs, just like LSG. However, they lost a heap of wickets in the middle-overs, handing out an early advantage.

Devdutt Padikkal and Riyan Parag tried hard in the end with their cameos but RR eventually fell short by 10 runs in the end. Avesh Khan (4 - 0 - 25 - 3) and Marcus Stoinis (4 - 0 - 28 - 2) were the pick of the bowlers for the visitors.

On that note, let us discuss 3 positives for RR despite the loss to LSG.

#1 Ravichandran Ashwin continues his wizardry with the ball

In 24 overs that Ravichandran Ashwin has bowled in IPL 2023 so far, he has given away just 162 runs at a miserly economy rate of 6.75 and has picked up eight wickets. Even today, the ace off-spinner gave away just 23 runs in his 4 overs, picking up the crucial wickets of Kyle Mayers and Deepak Hooda.

An all-time legend, Ash. Ravichandran Ashwin in IPL 2023:4-0-27-1 & 1*(1)4-0-25-1 & 0(4)4-0-25-2 & DNB 4-0-25-2 & 30(22)4-0-37-0 & 10(3)4-0-23-2 An all-time legend, Ash. https://t.co/fa3Uw8hzRY

With Ashwin in tremendous bowling rhythm and Yuzvendra Chahal, being the joint-highest wicket-taker, Royals spin-twins are bowling in tandem much to the delight of captain Sanju Samson.

#2 Trent Boult breathes fire

Trent Boult has picked up seven wickets in five appearances this season. In 20 overs that he has bowled, he has conceded just 150 runs at an economy rate of 7.50, especially noting that he bowls three of his overs in the Powerplay in most games. He has the knock of providing the breakthrough with the new ball for Royals.

Against LSG, the Kiwi pacer conceded just 16 runs in his 4 overs, while picking the wicket of Ayush Badoni and even bowled a maiden over. Boult's fiery spells in the Powerplay have provided the early inroads for RR and his control and reliability have made him even more potent.

#3 Jos Buttler continues rich vein of form

Jos Buttler struck four centuries last year and came agonizingly close to beating Virat Kohli's legendary 973-run record. He has carried on his great form in IPL 2023. Currently, he is the second in the Orange Cap race, having scored 244 runs in six games at an average of 40.67 at a strike-rate of 146.98, with three half-centuries.

Jos Butler (40 off 41) played a labored innings today, but struggled through for his team, putting up an excellent 87 run-opening stand.

The Royals will be hoping that he continues his form and adapts himself to the Jaipur pitch as RR will play all their home games in Jaipur, going forward as the Guwahati home matches leg has concluded.

