IPL 2023: 3 records that can be broken in today's LSG vs GT match 

The first match of Saturday's IPL double-header will see the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) host Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 30 of the ongoing 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League. The much-awaited fixture will be played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

With the joint-most points (8) in the tournament, LSG are firmly placed in second spot in the IPL 2023 points table. They will enter today's match on the back of a clinical win over table-toppers Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their previous outing.

Unlike LSG, Gujarat Titans endured a defeat against the Rajasthan Royals while playing at home on Sunday, April 16. With three wins in five games, Hardik Pandya and Co. are placed fourth in the table and a win today could push them to third place above Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Every IPL game offers both participating teams a chance to reach a certain milestone. Hence, some records are on the verge of being shattered during the upcoming game as well.

On that note, let's take a look at the top three landmarks that can be reached in today's LSG vs GT fixture.

#3 Wriddhiman Saha will play his 150th IPL game

Wriddhiman Saha in action for GT vs CSK [IPLT20]

A dogged character with sheer persistence and grit, Wriddhiman Saha has been a part of the cash-rich league since its inception in 2008.

The 38-year old has played for five different franchises over the course of his career. In total, he has played 149 IPL games, scoring 2517 runs and inflicting 98 dismissals behind the stumps as well.

The game against LSG will mark Saha's 150th IPL game, thus making him only the fourth Indian wicket-keeper after MS Dhoni (240), Dinesh Karthik (235) and Robin Uthappa (205) to feature in 150 IPL matches.

#2 Amit Mishra could become the third-highest wicket-taker in IPL history

Amit Mishra in action for LSG [IPLT20]

Another IPL veteran who will be on the verge of shattering a record on Saturday will be none other than Amit Mishra.

The experienced leg-spinner has been used as an impact player in three games and is likely to feature on a slow track in Lucknow.

If the 40-year old manages to play and bag at least two scalps against GT, he will surpass Lasith Malinga's tally of 170 scalps to become the IPL's third-highest wicket-taker of all time.

So far, Mishra has bagged 169 wickets across 157 innings.

#1 KL Rahul could complete 7000 T20 runs

KL Rahul during the LSG vs RR game [IPLT20]

After a few low scores at the start of the tournament, KL Rahul finally hit his first IPL 2023 fifty against his former franchise PBKS before adding 39 runs against RR.

The LSG skipper will be adamant to resume from where he left off in the last game and help his side gain the upper hand against GT. If the 31-year-old manages to score 14 runs on Saturday, he will complete 7000 runs in his T20 career.

Having amassed 6,986 runs at an average of 42.3 across 196 innings so far, Rahul could become the fastest Indian to reach the 7000-run mark on Saturday. Currently, Virat Kohli holds the record as the former Indian skipper took 212 T20 innings to reach the landmark.

