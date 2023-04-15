IPL 2023: 3 records that can be broken in today's LSG vs PBKS match 

With the games coming thick and fast, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are set to host the Punjab Kings (PBKS) for Match 21 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The upcoming game will be played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday, April 15.

LSG will enter the match on the back of a superb victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on April 10. They are placed in second position on the points table with six points, having a net run rate of 1.048.

PBKS, meanwhile, will be coming into the contest after facing two consecutive losses against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT), respectively. They are placed in sixth position on the table with four points and a net run rate of - 0.225.

The upcoming game will also offer both franchises a chance to break a slew of records. Here's a look at three records that could be broken in the fixture between LSG and PBKS.

#3 Amit Mishra needs two wickets to become IPL's third-highest wicket-taker ever

Amit Mishra in action for LSG [IPLT20]

One of the stalwarts of the IPL, Amit Mishra, is on the verge of breaking a record on Saturday.

Having taken 169 wickets across 156 innings, the leg-spinner is currently the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the league's history. He is just two wickets shy of surpassing Lasith Malinga's record of 170 scalps.

If Mishra manages to bag those couple of wickets against PBKS, he will become the third-highest wicket-taker of all time in the IPL.

#2 KL Rahul could complete 4000 IPL runs

KL Rahul in action for LSG [IPLT20]

KL Rahul's consistency with the bat in the IPL is nothing less than phenomenal. The 30-year-old averages 46.7 and has a strike rate of 135.52 across 104 innings in the IPL. In total, he has amassed 3970 runs in his career so far.

The destructive opener is 30 runs shy of touching the 4000-run mark. If Rahul has a great outing on Saturday and manages to reach the landmark against Punjab, he will become only the 11th Indian batter to complete 4,000 IPL runs.

#1 Shikhar Dhawan could become only the second cricketer to amass 6500 IPL runs

Shikhar Dhawan played a blinder of an innings vs SRH [IPLT20]

Another skipper who will have a chance to complete a significant milestone on Saturday will be Shikhar Dhawan.

With the current Orange Cap holder on 233 runs at an immaculate average of 116.50, the PBKS skipper is one of the greatest Indian batters in IPL history.

In total, he has amassed 6477 runs across 209 innings in the league, the second-most runs by any batter.

If the southpaw manages to score at least 23 more runs against LSG, the 37-year-old will become only the second batter after Virat Kohli (6,838 runs) to muster 6,500 IPL runs.

