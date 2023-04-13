IPL 2023: 3 records that can be broken in today's PBKS vs GT match 

Punjab Kings (PBKS) and defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) will lock horns in Match No. 18 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Thursday, April 13.

Both teams have made an identical start to their current campaign. PBKS won their opening two encounters against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) before losing to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). With four points and a net run rate of -0.281, they are placed sixth in the table.

GT also started off their season with wins in the opening two games. They defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on the opening night and then beat Delhi Capitals (DC). Regular skipper Hardik Pandya missed the last game in which his side suffered a heartbreaking loss against KKR off the final delivery of the match courtesy of Rinku Singh’s heroics.

After facing defeats in their respective last encounters, both sides will look to return to winning ways and register their third victory.

The upcoming fixture will also offer both teams a chance to break a slew of records.

On that note, let's take a look at the three possible records that are on the verge of getting broken in this much-awaited encounter.

#3 Rashid Khan could become the highest wicket-taker in IPL 2023

Fresh off his first-ever IPL hat-trick which he achieved against KKR, Rashid Khan will be determined to continue his exploits against PBKS as well.

The Afghan maestro has been in superb form, picking up eight wickets across three innings for GT this season. Another three wickets against PBKS will see him move up the tally and become the leading wicket-taker in IPL 2023. Yuzvendra Chahal currently holds the Purple Cap with ten wickets in four innings.

#2 Wriddhiman Saha and David Miller could complete 2500 IPL runs

Another two GT players who would be on the verge of breaking a record would be Wriddhiman Saha and David Miller.

The two GT batters have been a part of the IPL for over a decade now and could complete their 2500 runs in the league together.

Currently, with 2483 runs, Saha is just 17 runs shy of becoming only the sixth Indian wicket-keeper ever to complete 2,500 IPL runs.

Similarly, Miller also needs just 12 more runs to become only the fourth South African to reach the 2500-run mark.

#1 Shikhar Dhawan could become only the second-ever batter to score 50 fifties in IPL

One of the greatest Indian batters in IPL history, Shikhar Dhawan has been in stellar form this season. The southpaw is the current leading run-scorer with 225 runs in three outings. He has been dismissed only once.

With 49 half-centuries, Dhawan is on the verge of becoming only the second player after David Warner to notch up 50 fifties in IPL history.

Given his red-hot form, it wouldn't be a surprise if Dhawan manages to raise his bat against GT and become the first-ever Indian to achieve this incredible landmark.

