IPL 2023: 3 records that can be broken in today's SRH vs LSG fixture 

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will lock horns with each other in the 58th match of the IPL 2023 on a doubleheader Saturday, May 13, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The Super Giants defeated the Orange Army by five wickets when both met previously in the reverse fixture in Lucknow.

The SunRisers are not having the best of the seasons as they have played 10 matches so far with just four victories and six defeats. With eight points and a net run rate of -0.472, they are languishing down at the ninth position in the table.

On the other hand, the Super Giants have had a mixed campaign so far. LSG has played 11 games with five wins and as many losses under their belt. With 11 points and a net run rate of +0.294, they are positioned fifth in the table.

Every IPL game offers both participating teams a chance to reach a certain milestone. Hence, some records are on the verge of being shattered during the upcoming game as well.

On that note, let's take a look at the top three landmarks that could be reached in today's SRH vs LSG fixture.

#3 Marcus Stoinis could hit his 200th T20 six

Marcus Stoinis of Lucknow Super Giants [IPLT20]

Alongside Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis is perhaps the most powerful striker in the LSG lineup. The mighty all-rounder is known for his hard-hitting strokeplay and has smashed 195 sixes across 209 T20 innings so far.

Another five sixes would take Stoinis to 200 sixes in the shortest format of the game. As of yet, only 11 other Australians have managed to hit over 200 T20 sixes during their careers.

#2 SRH batter Rahul Tripathi could complete 200 IPL fours

Rahul Tripathi raising his bat after a fifty [IPLT20]

A talented batter, who is a pure entertainer due to his flamboyant strokeplay, Rahul Tripathi will look to fire against LSG tonight.

The SRH batter, who has mustered over 61 percent of his 2,035 IPL runs in boundaries, is on the verge of completing 200 boundaries in his IPL career.

So far Tripathi has hit 199 fours and 77 sixes across 84 innings in the league. Another four against LSG would complete his 200 fours in the IPL.

#1 Quinton de Kock could complete his 9000 T20 runs

Quinton de Kock for LSG [IPLT20]

After sitting out for ten games, Quinton de Kock finally started for LSG and did well in his first IPL 2023 match. He scored 70 off 41 despite his team losing by 56 runs against Gujarat Titans.

De Kock, who will look to continue from where he left off in the last game will also be eyeing to complete a significant personal milestone in the clash against SRH.

The wicket-keeper batter, who has mustered 8959 T20 in his career, is only 41 runs shy of completing 9,000 T20 runs. If the 30-year old manages to get those required runs, he will become only the fourth South African to achieve the landmark.

Poll : 0 votes