IPL 2023: 3 records that can be broken in tonight's LSG vs MI fixture 

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are set to lock horns with the Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 63 of the ongoing IPL 2023 on Tuesday, May 16 at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

The race for a place in the top four is heating up as both these sides play out a crucial encounter. Mumbai, who are third on the table with seven wins across 12 games, will be high on confidence. They have won four of their last five games.

Meanwhile, Lucknow registered their first win after three games when they beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their last game. With 13 points and a net run rate of +0.309, they are fourth in the table.

Every IPL game offers both participating teams a chance to reach certain milestones. Hence, some records are also on the verge of being shattered during the upcoming game as well.

On that note, let's take a look at the top three landmarks that could be reached in today's LSG vs MI fixture.

#3 Quinton de Kock could complete 9,000 T20 runs

Quinton de Kock for LSG [IPLT20]

After sitting out for ten games, Quinton de Kock finally started for LSG and did well in his first IPL 2023 match. He scored 70 off 41 despite his team losing by 56 runs against Gujarat Titans.

De Kock, who also scored a 19-ball 29 in the previous game, could be eyeing a significant personal milestone in the clash against MI.

The wicket-keeper batter, who has mustered 8988 T20 in his career, is only 12 runs shy of completing 9,000 T20 runs. If the 30-year-old manages to get those required runs against his former franchise, he will become only the fourth South African to achieve the landmark after David Miller, AB de Villiers and Faf du Plessis.

#2 Amit Mishra could become the bowler to dismiss Rohit Sharma the most times in IPL cricket

Amit Mishra has dismissed Rohit Sharma 7 times [IPLT20]

Two all-time IPL great Rohit Sharma and Amit Mishra are expected to go up against each other in tonight's clash. The two have had a great rivalry over the years, with Mishra coming out on top on most of the occasions.

In fact, the 40-year-old leg-spinner has dismissed Rohit seven times across 17 innings. This is the joint-most times any bowler has dismissed the MI skipper in IPL history alongside Sunil Narine, who has also taken Rohit's wicket seven times.

If Mishra goes on to scalp Rohit's wicket tonight, he will become the bowler to dismiss the Hitman the most number of times in IPL history.

#1 Rohit Sharma could become only the second Indian to complete 11,000 T20 runs

Rohit Sharma for MI [IPLT20]

Although he hasn't been great with the bat so far this season, Rohit Sharma hinted that he is truly back in touch when he scored an 18-ball 29 against Gujarat in the previous game.

The 36-year-old will look to go big tonight and if he manages to score at least 77 runs, Rohit will complete 11,000 runs in his T20 career.

With 10,923 runs, Rohit is the second-highest run-getter as an Indian in T20 cricket after Virat Kohli (11,764).

Apart from this, if Rohit notches up 71 runs against LSG, he would become the first-ever player to amass 5,000 IPL runs for Mumbai Indians. Rohit has scored 4,929 IPL runs for the five-time champions.

