IPL 2023 Match 10, LSG vs SRH: Predicted playing XIs of both teams

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 10 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Ekana Stadium on Friday, April 7.

Both LSG and SRH will have more names to choose from for this contest. While the Super Giants can now select Quinton de Kock, the Sunrisers will welcome Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen and Marco Jansen. The teams might be tempted to make changes.

Here are the predicted playing XIs for both teams for Match 10 of IPL 2023 between LSG and SRH.

Note: Playing XIs are bound to vary majorly in IPL 2023, with the introduction of the impact player rule as well as captains having the chance to name their side after the result of the toss is known.

LSG vs SRH: LSG Predicted Playing 11 vs SRH in IPL 2023

KL Rahul will need to work out a way to fit Quinton de Kock in the playing XI

How will LSG squeeze De Kock into their playing XI? Marcus Stoinis has looked totally out of touch, so it's easy to see him being replaced. But will De Kock bat in the middle order?

Kyle Mayers has been immense at the top of the order, so it might not be a wise move to shuffle things around. Having De Kock in the middle overs would leave him vulnerable to the spinners, but that might not be a problem against SRH, who operate primarily with Umran in that phase.

So it might be a stop-gap measure, but LSG could slot De Kock into the middle order at Stoinis' expense. Ayush Badoni looked out of place against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), but he could still come in as an impact player if the Super Giants chase.

LSG's predicted playing XI for Match 10 of IPL 2023: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Quinton de Kock (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mark Wood, Avesh Khan, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi.

Impact player candidates: Jaydev Unadkat, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Ayush Badoni, Manan Vohra.

LSG vs SRH: SRH Predicted Playing 11 vs LSG in IPL 2023

Harry Brook looked off-color in SRH's opening game

Like LSG, SRH too have selection dilemmas. Fazalhaq Farooqi was their best bowler in the previous game but he still might have to face the ax, with two overseas slots being occupied by Markram and Klaasen.

Jansen's inclusion is touch-and-go, though. Adil Rashid's wrist-spin could be crucial in Lucknow, and the Englishman could easily be picked ahead of the tall left-arm pacer.

Given Jansen's success in both departments under Markram in the SA20 league, we could see him being trusted with an important role for the franchise. Without Rashid, SRH might bring in Mayank Markande if they want a wrist-spin option.

SRH's predicted playing XI for Match 10 of IPL 2023: Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Harry Brook, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

Impact player candidates: Kartik Tyagi, Mayank Markande, Abdul Samad, Vivrant Sharma, Upendra Yadav.

Poll : Should SRH play Marco Jansen against LSG? Yes No 0 votes