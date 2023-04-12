IPL 2023 Match 17, CSK vs RR: Predicted playing XIs of both teams

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will host the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 17 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday, April 12.

The Men in Yellow will welcome the arrival of their Sri Lankan contingent, with Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana having joined the squad. However, they will be without Ben Stokes, who is dealing with a toe injury, as well as Deepak Chahar.

RR, on the other hand, have a full roster to choose from. They might need some reinforcements in the spin department, with the Chepauk surface aided the slower bowlers.

Here are the predicted playing XIs for both teams for Match 17 of IPL 2023 between CSK and RR.

Note: Playing XIs are bound to vary majorly in IPL 2023, with the introduction of the impact player rule as well as captains having the chance to name their side after the result of the toss is known.

CSK vs RR: CSK Predicted Playing 11 vs RR in IPL 2023

Devon Conway won't have it easy against the swing and seam of Trent Boult and Sandeep Sharma

With Theekshana available for selection, CSK might want to beef up their spin department. The Sri Lankan could partner Mitchell Santner, who has been excellent so far.

Moeen Ali has recovered from illness and could also slot into the playing XI. With Stokes unavailable, Devon Conway will be the final overseas player in the side. That would also mean that Dwaine Pretorius and Sisanda Magala would miss out.

In Chahar's absence, the Super Kings could draft Rajvardhan Hangargekar back into the playing XI. Simarjeet Singh is another option, with the pacer and Ambati Rayudu likely to alternate on the impact subs list.

CSK's predicted playing XI for Match 17 of IPL 2023: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Mitchell Santner, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Tushar Deshpande.

Impact player candidates: Simarjeet Singh, Ambati Rayudu, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Akash Singh.

CSK vs RR: RR Predicted Playing 11 vs CSK in IPL 2023

Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson will be RR's biggest threats in Chepauk

RR have a settled lineup that doesn't require many changes. Kuldeep Sen hasn't played a game in IPL 2023 thus far as he continues to recover from an issue that has kept him on the sidelines.

While the Royals might be tempted to bring in an additional spinner in the form of either Murugan Ashwin or Akash Vashisht, that might leave them with too little firepower in the pace department. So they might rely on the cutters of Jason Holder and Sandeep Sharma to do the trick.

Adam Zampa remains an enticing option, but both Trent Boult and Jason Holder are probably undroppable. So the impact sub could be between Sandeep and M Ashwin.

RR's predicted playing XI for Match 17 of IPL 2023: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Impact player candidates: Devdutt Padikkal, KM Asif, Akash Vashisht, Murugan Ashwin, Navdeep Saini.

Poll : Should CSK play Theekshana, Santner and Moeen in tandem against RR? Yes No 0 votes