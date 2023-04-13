IPL 2023 Match 18, PBKS vs GT: Predicted playing XIs of both teams

Both the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and the Gujarat Titans (GT) will look to get back in the win column when they face off in Match 18 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday, April 13.

While PBKS fell to the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), the defending champions were blown away by a Rinku Singh miracle in the final over. Both teams are on four points and will look to make an early climb up the points table.

Here are the predicted playing XIs for both teams for Match 18 of IPL 2023 between PBKS and GT.

Note: Playing XIs are bound to vary majorly in IPL 2023, with the introduction of the impact player rule as well as captains having the chance to name their side after the result of the toss is known.

PBKS vs GT: PBKS Predicted Playing 11 vs GT in IPL 2023

Bhanuka Rajapaksa missed the previous game with injury

Bhanuka Rajapaksa was struck on the arm and missed PBKS' previous game. There are no breaks, though, and the southpaw could be ready to suit up once again. If he isn't, Sikandar Raza could retain his place in the side.

Liam Livingstone is available for selection and should slot directly into the playing XI. Nathan Ellis, meanwhile, has been excellent and should keep Kagiso Rabada out of the side for now.

PBKS' predicted playing XI for Match 18 of IPL 2023: Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh.

Impact player candidates: Rishi Dhawan, Mohit Rathee, Vidwath Kaverappa, Harpreet Bhatia, Matthew Short.

PBKS vs GT: GT Predicted Playing 11 vs PBKS in IPL 2023

Rashid Khan's captaincy has left a lot to be desired

Yash Dayal underwent an experience that will be tough to recover from and might be compromised mentally heading into the game. The Titans might want to make a show of faith in the left-armer by picking him in the playing XI, although it must be done with the best interests of both player and team in mind.

Depending upon whether they bat or bowl, GT could pick either Vijay Shankar or Josh Little in the playing XI and use the other as the impact player. Sai Sudharsan is another option to be subbed in or out.

While Sai Kishore and Shivam Mavi are peering into the playing XI from the sidelines, Mohali might not be the venue for the former to enter the fray. Mavi, meanwhile, might have to wait a bit longer if the Titans choose to back Dayal to come good.

GT's predicted playing XI for Match 18 of IPL 2023: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Shami, Josh Little, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal.

Impact player candidates: Vijay Shankar, R Sai Kishore, Abhinav Manohar, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav.

Poll : Should GT drop Yash Dayal against PBKS? Yes No 0 votes