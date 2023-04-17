IPL 2023 Match 24, RCB vs CSK: Predicted playing XIs of both teams

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will lock horns with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 24 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday, April 17.

RCB and CSK have managed to pick up two wins each so far and are placed in the second half of the points table. The winner of the contest will leapfrog the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the standings, with a temporary spot in the top four on the line.

Here are the predicted playing XIs for both teams for Match 24 of IPL 2023 between RCB and CSK.

Note: Playing XIs are bound to vary majorly in IPL 2023, with the introduction of the impact player rule as well as captains having the chance to name their side after the result of the toss is known.

RCB vs CSK: RCB Predicted Playing 11 vs CSK in IPL 2023

Virat Kohli and Mohammed Siraj have been great with bat and ball respectively

Josh Hazlewood has joined the RCB squad but isn't expected to be match-fit against CSK. In his absence, Wayne Parnell could continue to man the overseas pace-bowling department, with his match-up against Ruturaj Gaikwad being key.

Wanindu Hasaranga was off-color in his first outing of the tournament and will eye an improved performance. Young Vyshak Vijaykumar, meanwhile, impressed on his RCB debut and will retain his place in the side.

Anuj Rawat has been woeful so far this year, and Bangalore might be tempted to use Suyash Prabhudessai if they need a batting impact sub. Karn Sharma could be their go-to option in the bowling department.

RCB's predicted playing XI for Match 24 of IPL 2023: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj, Vyshak Vijaykumar.

Impact player candidates: Suyash Prabhudessai, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Sonu Yadav, Karn Sharma.

RCB vs CSK: CSK Predicted Playing 11 vs RCB in IPL 2023

CSK skipper MS Dhoni has regaled all with his hitting ability at the death

With Sisanda Magala ruled out for a while, CSK could turn to either Dwaine Pretorius or Matheesha Pathirana. The latter has only recently recovered from illness, and Pretorius' experience and batting ability could tilt the scales in his favor.

Akash Singh had a decent debut for the Men in Yellow and could have an important role to play in Bangalore. Rajvardhan Hangargekar might thus continue to be restricted to the bench.

Ambati Rayudu will be the Super Kings' batting impact sub if they chase.

Ben Stokes is gradually reaching match fitness once again but isn't expected to be available against RCB. Mitchell Santner is a candidate to replace Moeen Ali, who had a terrible outing against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) after coming back from illness, but that might not happen either.

CSK's predicted playing XI for Match 24 of IPL 2023: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Singh, Tushar Deshpande.

Impact player candidates: Shaik Rasheed, Ambati Rayudu, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Rajvardhan Hangargekar.

