IPL 2023 Match 28, DC vs KKR: Predicted playing XIs of both teams

The Delhi Capitals (DC) will face off against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 28 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday, April 20.

With no wins from five matches and a terrible net run rate, the Capitals are at the very bottom of the standings. The Knight Riders have fared better, with two wins from five games, but they too need to turn in more complete performances. Both teams cannot afford to lose in Delhi.

Here are the predicted playing XIs for both teams for Match 28 of IPL 2023 between DC and KKR.

Note: Playing XIs are bound to vary majorly in IPL 2023, with the introduction of the impact player rule as well as captains having the chance to name their side after the result of the toss is known.

DC vs KKR: DC Predicted Playing 11 vs KKR in IPL 2023

DC's key players haven't stepped up to the plate this year

DC don't have anything close to a settled combination, and they have a number of options to choose from.

Will they bring Rovman Powell back into the misfiring middle order? Perhaps not against KKR, who have three quality spin options. Will they stick with Mustafizur Rahman, who conceded 41 runs in the three overs he bowled in the previous game? They might, but Lungi Ngidi remains a possible alternative.

Will the Capitals choose to play only one overseas pacer in Anrich Nortje and place faith in Rilee Rossouw once again? Yash Dhull has failed in both his games this season, and his head is on the chopping block. That would mean that Chetan Sakariya would enter the playing XI, with Mukesh Kumar having been disappointing so far.

Only time will tell what approach DC will take.

DC's predicted playing XI for Match 28 of IPL 2023: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Yash Dhull, Manish Pandey, Abishek Porel (wk), Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman.

Impact player candidates: Sarfaraz Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Aman Hakim Khan, Ripal Patel, Chetan Sakariya.

DC vs KKR: KKR Predicted Playing 11 vs DC in IPL 2023

Varun Chakaravarthy will be key for KKR against DC

Rahmanullah Gurbaz hasn't managed to make batting contributions, and KKR's patience could have run out. With Jason Roy waiting in the wings, the Afghan batter could be replaced, with the keeping gloves finding N Jagadeesan's hands.

Kolkata's pace attack has been terrible this season. While Shardul Thakur and Andre Russell cannot be dropped, Umesh Yadav and Lockie Ferguson could be on the chopping block.

While David Wiese and Vaibhav Arora are candidates to enter the fray, KKR could give their struggling duo another chance to come good.

Suyash Sharma and Venkatesh Iyer are expected to continue to alternate as impact substitutes.

KKR's predicted playing XI for Match 28 of IPL 2023: Jason Roy, N Jagadeesan (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Impact player candidates: Mandeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana.

