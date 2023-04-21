IPL 2023 Match 29, CSK vs SRH: Predicted playing XIs of both teams

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will host the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 29 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday, April 21.

MS Dhoni and Co. are currently placed third in the standings with three wins from five matches. SRH have only one lesser victory but are placed as low as ninth, showing just how jam-packed the points table is. Both teams cannot afford to drop points on Friday.

Here are the predicted playing XIs for both teams for Match 29 of IPL 2023 between CSK and SRH.

Note: Playing XIs are bound to vary majorly in IPL 2023, with the introduction of the impact player rule as well as captains having the chance to name their side after the result of the toss is known.

CSK vs SRH: CSK Predicted Playing 11 vs SRH in IPL 2023

Shivam Dube has made some important contributions for CSK this year

CSK's playing XI is slowly reaching a settled combination. With Sisanda Magala out injured, Matheesha Pathirana made his first appearance of the season in the previous game and turned in an impressive display.

While the Super Kings might be tempted to play Mitchell Santner at home, Pathirana's growing stature as a death bowler could work in his favor. Tushar Deshpande is improving at the death, but he probably isn't reliable enough to take on that role all on his own.

Ambati Rayudu has been CSK's go-to impact player this year and that is expected to continue, with Akash Singh being the man to potentially switch with the veteran batter.

CSK's predicted playing XI for Match 29 of IPL 2023: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Singh, Tushar Deshpande.

Impact player candidates: Shaik Rasheed, Ambati Rayudu, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Rajvardhan Hangargekar.

CSK vs SRH: SRH Predicted Playing 11 vs CSK in IPL 2023

Harry Brook will face a real test against spin at Chepauk

SRH's top five is fairly settled as of now, but there are a few questions after that.

Abhishek Sharma has had an inconsistent start to the season, having been shunted up and down the order. Washington Sundar has been in poor form with both bat and ball, with his fitness and game awareness coming into question as well.

However, both Abhishek and Washington should retain their places in the side. While the former could bowl for the first time this season, the latter will be of utmost importance against a CSK lineup packed with left-handers.

Adil Rashid and Akeal Hosein are candidates to replace Marco Jansen, but the South African pacer adds some batting depth and has bowled quite well with the new ball so far.

SRH's predicted playing XI for Match 29 of IPL 2023: Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan.

Impact player candidates: Kartik Tyagi, Umran Malik, Anmolpreet Singh, Vivrant Sharma, Abdul Samad.

