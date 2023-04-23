IPL 2023 Match 33, KKR vs CSK: Predicted playing XIs of both teams

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will host the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 33 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) at Eden Gardens on Sunday, April 23.

Kolkata have been expectedly poor so far and have recorded just two wins from six matches to be placed eighth in the standings. Chennai have fared much better and are currently third, with eight points to their name. However, the Men in Yellow will know that they can't relax, with the table wearing a packed look.

Here are the predicted playing XIs for both teams for Match 33 of IPL 2023 between KKR and CSK.

Note: Playing XIs are bound to vary majorly in IPL 2023, with the introduction of the impact player rule as well as captains having the chance to name their side after the result of the toss is known.

KKR vs CSK: KKR Predicted Playing 11 vs CSK in IPL 2023

Venkatesh Iyer became KKR's second centurion in the prestigious league earlier this month

KKR made a host of changes in the previous game. They dropped Lockie Ferguson, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, N Jagadeesan and Shardul Thakur, shuffling things up majorly in both departments.

While it's tough to see Ferguson, Jagadeesan and Gurbaz returning to the playing XI immediately, Thakur is bound to be considered for selection against his former franchise. The all-rounder could return at the expense of Mandeep Singh, who has notched up just 14 runs in three innings this year.

Suyash Sharma wasn't used in the previous game as KKR needed to shore up their batting with an all-rounder in Anukul Roy, and the move turned out well. The Knight Riders are bound to be flexible with their impact sub usage, with Mandeep, Suyash and Anukul being the primary candidates.

Jason Roy and Litton Das should be given another chance to fire as a pair at the top of the order. While Umesh Yadav has been non-threatening thus far, he could be given one last chance to make a mark. Kulwant Khejroliya didn't really impress either, but the left-arm factor could work in his favor.

KKR's predicted playing XI for Match 33 of IPL 2023: Jason Roy, Litton Das (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Kulwant Khejroliya, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Impact player candidates: Mandeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana.

KKR vs CSK: CSK Predicted Playing 11 vs KKR in IPL 2023

Devon Conway has been supremely consistent for the Men in Yellow

CSK, on the other hand, went into their previous match with an unchanged team. They are likely to stick to the same combination once again, with Ben Stokes not yet fully fit.

Ambati Rayudu, who has been in and out as an impact player in every game thus far, is bound to reprise the same role.

CSK's predicted playing XI for Match 33 of IPL 2023: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Singh, Tushar Deshpande.

Impact player candidates: Shaik Rasheed, Ambati Rayudu, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Rajvardhan Hangargekar.

Poll : Should KKR bring Shardul Thakur back into their playing XI against CSK? Yes No 0 votes