IPL 2023 Match 35, GT vs MI: Predicted playing XIs of both teams

Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on the Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 35 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, April 25.

With three wins from six matches, five-time champions MI are placed seventh in the standings. The defending champions, on the other hand, have managed four victories from as many matches to be just inside the playoff spots. Both GT and MI will know that they can't afford to slip up.

Here are the predicted playing XIs for both teams for Match 35 of IPL 2023 between GT and MI.

Note: Playing XIs are bound to vary majorly in IPL 2023, with the introduction of the impact player rule as well as captains having the chance to name their side after the result of the toss is known.

GT vs MI: GT Predicted Playing 11 vs MI in IPL 2023

Rashid Khan has arguably been GT's standout bowler this year

B Sai Sudharsan has seemingly lost his place in the GT playing XI. Despite playing a few impressive innings, the young southpaw finds himself on the bench and might not make a return for this game.

In Sudharsan's absence, the Titans could turn to Abhinav Manohar and Vijay Shankar once again, with one of the two bound to be part of the impact switch.

Noor Ahmad played GT's previous game at the Ekana Stadium, but Ahmedabad might be a venue more suited to Josh Little. A few MI batters haven't looked too assured against left-arm pacers, and the Irishman could be a potent threat.

Alzarri Joseph missed out on the previous game and could make a return for this one. The fast bowler is a genuine wicket-taker who could trouble the opposition batters at all stages of the innings.

GT's predicted playing XI for Match 35 of IPL 2023: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Shami, Josh Little, Alzarri Joseph, Mohit Sharma.

Impact player candidates: Vijay Shankar, R Sai Kishore, B Sai Sudharsan, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav.

GT vs MI: MI Predicted Playing 11 vs GT in IPL 2023

Will Jason Behrendorff be dropped against GT?

MI's death bowling suffered horribly against the Punjab Kings (PBKS), and they have a tricky decision to make.

Playing Riley Meredith ahead of Jason Behrendorff would boost their death bowling but would also leave them without a reliable powerplay enforcer. With Arjun Tendulkar going for runs in the previous game, it might be risky for them to trust the youngster to take charge with the new ball.

Otherwise, though, Mumbai should stick to a similar combination. Their only decision for the GT clash could be to choose between Behrendorff and Meredith.

MI's predicted playing XI for Match 35 of IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Jofra Archer, Arjun Tendulkar, Piyush Chawla.

Impact player candidates: Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya, Riley Meredith, Ramandeep Singh, Shams Mulani.

