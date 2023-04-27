IPL 2023 Match 37, RR vs CSK: Predicted playing XIs of both teams

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face off against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 37 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) in Jaipur on Thursday, April 27.

The two teams faced off earlier this season at Chepauk, where the Royals prevailed by three runs. Ravichandran Ashwin was the Player of the Match for his all-round showing, while Sandeep Sharma held his nerve in the final over against a rampaging MS Dhoni.

Sanju Samson and Co. are currently third with four wins from seven matches, while the Men in Yellow are comfortably poised at the summit of the points table with 10 points. The standings are very tight, though, and a result or two could shift the complexion of the league phase entirely.

Here are the predicted playing XIs for both teams for Match 37 of IPL 2023 between RR and CSK.

Note: Playing XIs are bound to vary majorly in IPL 2023, with the introduction of the impact player rule as well as captains having the chance to name their side after the result of the toss is known.

RR vs CSK: RR Predicted Playing 11 vs CSK in IPL 2023

Jos Buttler [left] has an excellent record against the Chennai Super Kings

RR haven't utilized their impact player option very well. They have often used only five bowlers, and Jason Holder's batting seemingly has no trust from the team management.

Adam Zampa could come into play on a slowish surface, but leaving the side with just Trent Boult and Sandeep Sharma as the frontline fast bowlers might not be a great idea. Holder, therefore, could retain his place in the playing XI.

Riyan Parag seems to have finally fallen out of favor as he didn't even make the subs list in the previous game. Kuldeep Sen, meanwhile, has made only one appearance this season, which was against CSK. The fast bowler's pace could be a real weapon.

RR's predicted playing XI for Match 37 of IPL 2023: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Impact player candidates: Riyan Parag, KM Asif, Akash Vashisht, Murugan Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen.

RR vs CSK: CSK Predicted Playing 11 vs RR in IPL 2023

Devon Conway has reeled off a string of fifties this season

CSK are not the kind of side to tinker with a settled combination and are unlikely to make any changes for this contest even if the conditions are different.

Ambati Rayudu has been used as an impact substitute all season, and the same should continue against RR. He is expected to alternate with Akash Singh, who was once part of the Royals' squad but has now become one of Dhoni's pet projects.

CSK's predicted playing XI for Match 37 of IPL 2023: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Singh, Tushar Deshpande.

Impact player candidates: Shaik Rasheed, Ambati Rayudu, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Rajvardhan Hangargekar.

Poll : Should RR drop Jason Holder against CSK? Yes No 0 votes