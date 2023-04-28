IPL 2023 Match 38, PBKS vs LSG: Predicted playing XIs of both teams

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 38 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) in Mohali on Friday, April 28.

Punjab and Lucknow have eight points each, with identical records of four wins from seven matches. LSG have a better net run rate, meaning that they are placed fourth, while the former are currently sixth in the standings.

The last time the two teams met in the league, PBKS clinched a thrilling contest at the Ekana Stadium. Sikandar Raza was the Player of the Match for his all-round effort in a contest where Shahrukh Khan held his nerve in the chase.

Here are the predicted playing XIs for both teams for Match 38 of IPL 2023 between PBKS and LSG.

Note: Playing XIs are bound to vary majorly in IPL 2023, with the introduction of the impact player rule as well as captains having the chance to name their side after the result of the toss is known.

PBKS vs LSG: PBKS Predicted Playing 11 vs LSG in IPL 2023

Shikhar Dhawan has missed the last few matches for PBKS

Shikhar Dhawan has missed PBKS' last three games with a niggle, and there has been no official word on his fitness.

In the previous game, Matthew Short opened the batting, with Atharva Taide and Harpreet Bhatia making important contributions in the middle order. Short has flatted to deceive this year and could lose his place in the side if Dhawan is available for selection.

Nathan Ellis and Kagiso Rabada have been shuffled around so far, with the latter reportedly dealing with some minor fitness issues. Ellis has been slightly expensive of late, although his exclusion is dependent on both his form and Rabada's injury status in equal measure.

PBKS' predicted playing XI for Match 38 of IPL 2023: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Bhatia, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh.

Impact player candidates: Rishi Dhawan, Mohit Rathee, Vidwath Kaverappa, Atharve Taide, Nathan Ellis.

PBKS vs LSG: LSG Predicted Playing 11 vs PBKS in IPL 2023

Gautam Gambhir and the LSG team management need to get their tactics right

The Quinton de Kock conundrum will have LSG scratching their heads once again. Kyle Mayers has only one 30-plus score in his last five innings, but he always seems to do just enough to retain his place in the side.

It would be perfectly understandable if the Super Giants swap Mayers with De Kock. It would also be logical for them to include Krishnappa Gowtham, given the plethora of left-handers in the PBKS lineup.

Mark Wood has struggled to stay healthy. Naveen-ul-Haq has stepped up admirably in his absence, but the Englishman will no doubt slot into the side if he has recovered.

LSG's predicted playing XI for Match 38 of IPL 2023: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Naveen-ul-Haq, Avesh Khan, Amit Mishra, Ravi Bishnoi.

Impact player candidates: Jaydev Unadkat, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Prerak Mankad, Ayush Badoni, Yash Thakur.

