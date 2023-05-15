IPL 2023 Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match (Updated) 

In order to stay in the competition, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) scripted a comprehensive victory over the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, May 14.

The Super Kings had a great chance of going at the top of the points table but failed to capitalize on their chances against a confident KKR side.

KKR restricted CSK to only 144/6 in the first innings after Chennai opted to bat first. All of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, and Moeen Ali failed to get going as the Knight Riders spinners were on top. Shivam Dube looked comfortable and scored a vital 48* off 34 to bail the side out.

In response, Deepak Chahar wreaked havoc and struck thrice to reduce KKR to 33/3 inside the powerplay. Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh were then tasked to bail KKR out of trouble and the duo succeeded remarkably.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



📸: JioCinema/IPL



#IPL2023 #CSKvsKKR #crickettwitter Rinku Singh deservingly won the “player of the match” award against CSK 🏏📸: JioCinema/IPL Rinku Singh deservingly won the “player of the match” award against CSK 🏏📸: JioCinema/IPL#IPL2023 #CSKvsKKR #crickettwitter https://t.co/rKhz3QzJxN

The two left-handed batters added 99 runs in 76 balls, with both of them notching up their third half-century of the season. Rinku scored 54, while Rana remained unbeaten at 57* as KKR won the match rather easily at the end by six wickets and nine balls in hand.

IPL 2023 Orange Cap updated list

IPL 2023 Orange Cap list [Sportskeeda]

CSK opener Devon Conway had a terrific chance to complete his 500 IPL 2023 runs on Sunday. However, he wasted a great start and was dismissed on 30. However, his 30 runs against KKR have allowed him to jump from sixth position to third with 498 runs in the Orange Cap standings.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



📸: JioCinema/IPL



#IPL2023 #CSKvsKKR #crickettwitter Updated Orange Cap list after match no. 61 of IPL 2023 🏏📸: JioCinema/IPL Updated Orange Cap list after match no. 61 of IPL 2023 🏏📸: JioCinema/IPL#IPL2023 #CSKvsKKR #crickettwitter https://t.co/coLIYKcozM

Meanwhile, both Rinku Singh and Nitish Rana have entered the top 10 list. While Rinku is now at number eighth with 407 runs at an outstanding average of over 59, Rana is just behind his KKR teammate at the ninth spot with 405 runs at an average of 33.75.

Shivam Dube, who was at No. 20 on the list prior to game, have also jumped five spots and is now at 15th on the list with 363 runs at a strike rate of over 157.

IPL 2023 Purple Cap updated list

IPL 2023 Purple Cap updated list [Sportskeeda]

For the second game running, Tushar Deshpande failed to bag any wickets for CSK and is now at the sixth position at the IPL 2023 Purple Cap standings with 19 wickets in 13 games.

Varun Chakravarthy, on the other side, had 17 scalps prior to the game but his two wickets on the day have moved him to the fifth spot with 19 scalps across 13 innings.

Similar to Deshpande, Ravindra Jadeja also failed to grab any wickets and remains on the seventh spot with 16 wickets across 13 games.

Poll : 0 votes