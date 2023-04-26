IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians match

Gujarat Titans (GT) jumped from fourth to second spot in the IPL 2023 points table after their resounding win against the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Tuesday, April 25. It was the Match 35th of the ongoing IPL, played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

After winning the toss and inviting the hosts to bat first, MI dismissed Wriddhiman Saha within three overs. While Hardik Pandya (13) and Vijay Shankar (19) couldn't convert their starts, Shubman Gill scored a well-made 56 off 34.

With 101/4 on board after 12.1 overs, Abhinav Manohar (42) and David Miller (46) totally swung the pendulum of the game by smacking runs at a breathtaking rate of 200 and 209, respectively.

Rahul Tewatia too chipped in with a crucial cameo of 20* from just five balls, which took GT's first innings score to 207/6.

Mumbai needed a strong start to have any chance in the game. However, the GT bowlers bowled extremely well throughout and never let the MI batters break the shackles.

MI openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan were poor with scores of 2(8) and 13(21), respectively. Cameron Green and Suryakumar Yadav also couldn't stay for long as MI's score read at 90/6 after 13 overs.

Nehal Wadhera's 40-run knock did take the visitors past the 150-mark as the Rohit Sharma-led unit piled up only 152/9 and lost the encounter by a heavy margin of 55 runs.

GT climbs from fourth to second spot in the IPL 2023 points table

Following their comfortable win over the five-time champions, GT have now jumped from fourth spot to second spot in the IPL 2023 points table. The defending champions are now only the second franchise after the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to bag ten points in the first seven games.

MI, meanwhile, have suffered their fourth loss of the season and stand seventh in the table with six points and a net run rate of -0.620.

On that note, here are the updated standings:

IPL 2023 Points table [Sportskeeda]

The IPL 2023 will now head to Bengalore on Wednesday (April 26), where the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will host Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Poll : 0 votes