IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans match  

Gujarat Titans (GT) strengthened their grip on fourth position in the IPL 2023 points table after a remarkable win against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Stadium on Saturday, April 22.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, GT lost their in-form opener Shubman Gill in the second over. Skipper Hardik Pandya, however, came to bat at No. 3 and held his fort until the very last over.

After a brisk start, Wriddhiman Saha missed out on a half-century and was dismissed for a well-made 47. While Abhinav Manohar (3) and Vijay Shankar (10) couldn't contribute, Pandya remained calm and led his team to a modest total of 135/6. The GT skipper hit two boundaries and four maximums en route to his 50-ball 66.

Krunal Pandya was the pick of the bowlers for LSG, giving away just 16 runs and claiming two wickets in his four overs.

In what should have been a plain-sailing chase, LSG batters made a mess of it, to say the least. Similar to Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul too played a composed innings.

Rahul started off nicely, scoring his second IPL 2023 half-century in 38 balls. Kyle Mayers and Krunal Pandya needed to make the most of their start to script an easy win for LSG but both the left-handers fell in their 20s.

With just 36 runs from six overs and nine wickets in hand, LSG were on course for an easy victory. However, due to a bizarre display of batting by LSG and some marvelous and tight bowling by GT, the match slowly tilted in favor of the visitors.

Despite batting for 61 balls and scoring 68 runs, Rahul couldn't hit a single boundary in his last 30 balls, which put LSG under extreme pressure.

Defending 12 runs in the last over of the game, Mohit Sharma executed the yorkers perfectly and gave away just four runs to win the game for his side.

No changes in the IPL 2023 points table after the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans

Interestingly, there were no changes on the points table following the tightly contested match between LSG and GT.

On the back of their seven-run win, GT strengthened their grip on fourth spot. They joined the three other teams to have eight points on the board.

LSG, meanwhile, continue to sit in second spot with four wins. However, they are the only team to have played seven games so far and other teams have a game in hand on them.

On that note, here are the updated standings:

IPL 2023 Points table [Sportskeeda]

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) are currently squaring off against each other in Match 31 of the IPL 2023 in Mumbai.

