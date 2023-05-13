IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants match 

Courtesy of a remarkable run-chase, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) trounced Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and bagged two crucial points at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday, May 13.

After opting to bat first in a day game, Hyderabad made 182/6 in their stipulated 20 overs. While it was a decent first-innings total, none of their batters converted their starts, with Heinrich Klassen top-scoring with a 29-ball 47. Krunal Pandya was clinical with the ball and returned with the figures of 2/24.

In their run-chase, SRH bowlers kept it right for the first half of the innings. While Quinton de Kock lost his wicket after a good start, LSG could only make 75 in their first 12 overs.

Prerak Mankad, who was playing only his second IPL game, kept his cool and batted throughout, making a vital 64* in the second process. Marcus Stoinis put the impetus in the innings with his 25-ball 40 before Nicholas Pooran went berserk right from ball one.

The Caribbean hard-hitter clobbered three back-to-back sixes and scored a match-winning 44* off 13 balls. As a result, the visitors won the game by seven wickets and four balls to spare.

LSG jumped one spot after their win over SRH

LSG beat SRH by 7 wickets [IPLT20]

It was a much-needed win for Lucknow on Saturday. Given the number of franchises still in the hunt for the playoff berths, LSG bagged two crucial points to go fourth on the points table. They now have 13 points after 12 games and have a net run rate of +0.309.

Hyderabad, meanwhile, have had a forgettable season this time. They have now lost seven games and are still languishing ninth with a net run rate of -0.471.

Here is the updated IPL 2023 points table:

IPL 2023 Points table [Sportskeeda]

Tenth-placed Delhi Capitals (DC) and eight-placed Punjab Kings (PBKS) are currently squaring off in Match 59 of the competition.

