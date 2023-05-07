IPL 2023: Predicting 3 batters who could score the most runs in today's GT vs LSG fixture 

The first match of Sunday's (May 7) double-header will see the Gujarat Titans (GT) host Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 51 of the ongoing 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The much-awaited fixture will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

After their crucial win against the Rajasthan Royals (RR), GT are the first team to record seven wins this season. They are comfortably placed at the top of the table and a win today will all but seal their spot in the playoffs.

LSG, meanwhile, have won just one out of their last four games and are third in the standings. They have 11 points after 10 matches and will be looking to add two more points to their tally on Sunday.

The wicket in Ahmedabad has witnessed a lot of runs being scored in IPL 2023 and another run-fest is on the cards on Tuesday. Both teams have some quality batters in their ranks who will look to add to their tally today.

On that note, let's take a look at three players who will score the most runs in today's GT vs LSG clash.

#3 Hardik Pandya - GT

Hardik Pandya of GT [IPLT20]

After a quiet start to his IPL 2023 campaign, Hardik Pandya has been influential with both the bat and ball. The GT skipper managed just 21 runs in his first three innings but has scored 231 runs in his last six outings at an average of 57.7 and a strike rate of 135.1.

Although Hardik's reputation has been that of a hard-hitter, who provides a great impetus at the middle and death overs, he has molded himself into a new role for GT.

Ever since dropping Sai Sudharshan to the bench, Hardik has promoted himself to No. 3 and has played the role of an anchor. While he received some flak over his slow knock against the Delhi Capitals (DC), Hardik showed his prowess in his 15-ball unbeaten 39-run cameo in his last outing against the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

The 29-year-old will want to dish out another crucial knock against LSG.

#2 Nicholas Pooran - LSG

Nicholas Pooran of LSG [IPLT20]

In the absence of KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran will be the linchpin of LSG's batting unit.

The flamboyant Caribbean batter, who played a couple of match-winning knocks earlier in the season, will be looking forward to putting pressure on the GT bowlers right from the word go.

Pooran, who is one of the purest strikers of the ball, can be as lethal as anyone on his day. LSG camp would be hopeful that the southpaw settle himself in and play a blistering knock in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

#1 Shubman Gill - GT

Shubman Gill for GT [IPLT20].

While he may not have notched up a 70-plus run score this season so far, Shubman Gill has been consistent enough to score 375 runs at an average of 37.5 at a strike rate of 136 across 10 innings.

He has, more often than not, given GT steady starts, laying a solid foundation for the defending champions to go all-out in the latter overs.

The highest run-getter for GT currently, registered a duck in the reverse fixture in Lucknow. Gill, 23, will look to make amends and muster a big knock in Ahmedabad.

