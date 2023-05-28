IPL 2023: Predicting 3 batters who could score the most runs in tonight's final between CSK and GT 

After 70 league matches and three playoff encounters, it all comes down to the mega-final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

The four-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns with the defending Champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in the summit clash on Sunday, May 28, at the grand Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Both the teams last met in Qualifier 1 of the ongoing IPL at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, where the Super Kings defeated the Titans by 15 runs.

Chennai, who will play their tenth IPL final and if they manage to clinch the title, will join Mumbai Indians (MI) as the record five-time champions.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda IPL 2022 winner



Who will come out on top in Ahmedabad today?



#GTvCSK #IPL2023 #Cricket IPL 2021 winnerIPL 2022 winnerWho will come out on top in Ahmedabad today? IPL 2021 winner 🆚 IPL 2022 winnerWho will come out on top in Ahmedabad today? 🏆#GTvCSK #IPL2023 #Cricket https://t.co/sCMiLniD6g

On the other hand, Gujarat will be coming into the contest after defeating Mumbai Indians in the Qualifier 2. They have qualified for their second consecutive IPL final and will be looking to defend their title against CSK.

If they go on to bag another final, GT will become the third team, after CSK and MI, to win two IPL titles back-to-back.

The Ahmedabad wicket will present ample run-scoring opportunities and the batters will be delighted to play on this surface. On that note, let's take a look at three players who could score the most runs in the summit clash between CSK and GT tonight.

#3 Devon Conway - CSK

Devon Conway has been magnificent for CSK [IPLT20]

CSK have a rich history of prolific overseas openers like Matthew Hayden, Michael Hussey, Shane Watson, and Faf du Plessis. With his performances in IPL 2023, it looks like they have found another gem in Devon Conway.

Ever since joining CSK last season, Conway has looked confident and composed at the top of the order for the Men in Yellow.

After making 252 runs across seven matches in IPL 2022, the New Zealand batter has mustered 625 runs in 15 IPL 2023 games. He is the joint-fourth-highest run-getter of the tournament and has also notched up six half-centuries heading into this game.

His wicket will be a key one for Gujarat on Sunday.

#2 Ruturaj Gaikwad - CSK

Ruturaj Gaikwad loves batting vs GT [IPLT20]

Another CSK opener, Ruturaj Gaikwad, has been a prolific run-scorer for his team and impressed many with his performances this season as well.

He is one of only five Indian cricketers who have scored over 500 runs this season, having mustered a total of 564 runs at an average of 43.3 across 14 innings.

Moreover, the young right-hander will take confidence from his superb record against GT. No other player has scored more than Gaikwad's 278 runs against the defending champions.

The cricketer has gone past 50-run mark in each of the four innings he has batted against GT and will love to continue his streak going in the all-important clash as well.

#1 Shubman Gill - GT

Shubman Gill kissing his bat after a 100 vs MI [IPLT20]

Who else will be at the No. 1 spot other than the Indian sensation Shubman Gill. The GT opener has perhaps been the best batter in the tournament this year.

He has been dominating bowling attacks for fun this time around and has been tumbling records in each match he is playing. Across 15 innings, Gill has registered a massive 851 runs at an average of 60.79 and at a strike rate of just below 157.

Gujarat Titans @gujarat_titans



His incredible scores and impeccable technique are a testament to his talent 🏻



@ShubmanGill | #PhariAavaDe | #CSKvGT | It's 𝗚𝗜𝗟𝗟-mania in the IPL playoffs!His incredible scores and impeccable technique are a testament to his talent #TATAIPL 2023 Final It's 𝗚𝗜𝗟𝗟-mania in the IPL playoffs! 🌟⚡️His incredible scores and impeccable technique are a testament to his talent 🙌🏻@ShubmanGill | #PhariAavaDe | #CSKvGT | #TATAIPL 2023 Final https://t.co/jwKh2J7GNX

Only the third player to notch up three centuries in a single season, Gill would be itching to continue his run-making spree going.

The fact that the final will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium will make Gill even more dangerous for CSK. Across 11 IPL fixtures at the venue, the 23-year old has recorded 630 runs at a breathtaking average and strike rate of 70 and 157.6, respectively.

Poll : 0 votes