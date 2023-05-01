IPL 2023: Predicting 3 batters who could score the most runs in tonight's LSG vs RCB clash

Following their gut-wrenching last-ball defeat in the reverse fixture, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will look to seek sweet revenge when they go up against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 43rd match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The upcoming game will be played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Monday, May 1.

The first match between the two franchises went down to the wire in Bengaluru, where LSG completed a remarkable run-chase on the final delivery of the game.

Since then, both teams have played some great cricket and will look to outdo each other tonight. Filled with several star names, both RCB and LSG possess a strong batting unit.

While the surface in Lucknow is known to play on the slower side, batters from both teams will have to bide their time before shifting gears.

On that note, ahead of the much-awaited LSG vs RCB clash, let's take a shot at predicting three batters who could be amongst the runs on Monday.

#3 Virat Kohli - RCB

Virat Kohli raises his bat after scoring a fifty vs LSG [IPLT20]

Virat Kohli has been successful in translating his international form into the IPL, scoring 333 runs at an average of 47.6 across eight innings so far. The current joint-fifth-leading run-getter of the tournament has also notched up five fifties (joint-most) this season.

The ace Indian batter has also made a conscious effort to make the best use of the powerplay, which is reflected in his great strike rate of above 142.3 this season.

While Kohli endured a rare golden duck against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) last week, he came back strong to notch up his 49th IPL fifty in the game against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Fans will hope that the modern-day legend raises his bat another time after achieving the unprecedented feat of recording 50 IPL fifties.

#2 KL Rahul - LSG

Kl Rahul in action for LSG [IPLT20]

While he hasn't been as dominating with the bat as he used to be, KL Rahul has always been a genuine threat when he faces RCB.

The LSG skipper has a terrific record against the Royal Challengers. In just 13 innings against RCB, Rahul has mustered 628 runs at an immaculate average of 69.77 (the best batting average vs RCB among batters who have scored over 250 runs). His tally against RCB also includes three half-centuries and a highest score of 132*.

As far as IPL 2023 is concerned, Rahul has hit two half-centuries, with both coming in Lucknow. He will be aiming for his third fifty at the venue to add to his run-tally against RCB.

#1 Faf du Plessis - RCB

Faf du Plessis in action for RCB [IPLT20]

Faf du Plessis has been one of the most dangerous batters in IPL 2023 so far. The RCB skipper has not only lived up to his reputation but has upped his game in the absence of a solid middle order.

With an immaculate average and a strike rate of 60.29 and 167.5, respectively, Du Plessis has scored 343 runs and is currently the second-leading run-getter this season.

Despite some injury concerns of late, Du Plessis has been the shining light for the side. Moreover, in the three innings he has played against LSG, the South African has mustered 175 runs at a mind-boggling average of 87.5 and a strike rate of 157.8.

LSG bowlers must look to send the RCB captain back to the pavilion as soon as possible in order to gain an early advantage in the game.

