IPL 2023: Predicting 3 bowlers who could pick up the most wickets in the LSG vs RCB clash

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are set to cross swords in the 43rd match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The upcoming game will be played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Monday, May 1.

Lucknow will head into tonight's game on the back of a record-breaking outing against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Mohali, where LSG mustered 257 runs while batting first before successfully defending the total. The KL Rahul-led side are currently second in the points table and a win against RCB would take them to the top of the standings.

Royal Challengers, meanwhile, endured a defeat against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their previous game. They are currently sixth in the table, with four wins and as many losses after eight matches.

The surface in Lucknow tends to be on the slower side. Moreover, the average first-innings total in the last four games at the venue has been just 142, meaning that the batters might have to earn their runs on what could be a difficult track.

As LSG and RCB gear up to face each other in IPL 2023, here's a look at three bowlers who could take the most wickets in the match.

#3 Krunal Pandya - LSG

A street-smart cricketer who knows his strengths and limitations as a bowler, Krunal Pandya has fared decently against RCB over the years.

In the 15 innings he has bowled against them, Krunal has bagged 12 wickets at a great economy rate of seven. He could be a genuine threat to them on a Lucknow surface, which has suited his style of bowling so far.

In the four games he has played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, the left-arm spinner has taken six wickets at an average of 11 and an economy rate of just six.

KL Rahul will once again bank on Krunal's experience to come good against RCB tonight.

#2 Wanindu Hasaranga - RCB

Wanindu Hasaranga developed into one of the most crucial players for RCB when he took 26 wickets in the IPL 2022 season.

With his guile and ability to vary his pace swiftly, the Sri Lankan can be a handful in Lucknow, where spinners are likely to dominate.

Joining the team after three games, Hasaranga has bagged six wickets across five outings so far this season. However, four of those five outings have come at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The Lankan will be adamant about making his mark away from home as well.

#1 Mohammed Siraj - RCB

Undoubtedly the best pacer in the first half of the season, Mohammed Siraj has spearheaded the RCB bowling attack remarkably well.

He has led from the front with the ball and is currently the joint-third-highest wicket-taker with 14 scalps at a great average of 16.6.

Seven of Siraj's 14 scalps have come inside the powerplay, meaning that the LSG top order will have their task cut out against the right-arm pacer. He is also extremely economical in the first six overs and could pressure the host batters into making mistakes, leading to wickets for him or his fellow bowlers.

In the reverse fixture against LSG, Siraj returned with exceptional figures of 3/22 on a batting paradise in Bengaluru. Siraj, who has been in red-hot form, will certainly take confidence from that performance and will aim to outshine everyone on Monday as well.

