IPL 2023: Predicting 3 bowlers who could pick up the most wickets in today's SRH vs LSG fixture 

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are set to lock horns in Match 58 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The IPL 2023 game will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday, May 13.

Hyderabad will enter today's game on the back of a remarkable last-ball victory over the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their previous game. They are the only franchise to play just 10 games this season but are placed ninth with just four wins under their belt.

Lucknow, meanwhile, have won just one of their last five fixtures. Although they started their campaign on a high, but are currently placed fifth in the standings with 11 points after as many games.

Both SRH and LSG, despite their struggles, have some top bowlers within their squads. As they gear up to face each other in IPL 2023, it is important to weigh in on who could make a significant impact in that department, especially with some favorable matchups.

On that note, let's take a shot at three bowlers who could pick up the most wickets in Saturday's match between SRH and LSG.

#3 Marco Jansen - SRH

Marco Jansen celebrating after picking up a wicket vs the Punjab Kings [IPLT20]

Marco Jansen has been vital, especially with the new ball for the SunRisers. With his ability to move the ball both ways, the South African pacer has been successful in inflicting crucial early blows in most of the games this season.

So far, Jansen has picked up nine scalps across seven innings and at an average of just above 25.

At Hyderabad's home venue in Hyderabad, Jansen has played four games and has scalped six times, his most at any particular ground in the IPL.

His first spell with the new ball will be vital for the Orange Army on Saturday.

#2 Krunal Pandya - LSG

Krunal Pandya appealing vs SRH [IPLT20]

A street-smart cricketer who knows his strengths and limitations as a bowler, Krunal Pandya holds significant importance for LSG.

With KL Rahul ruled out of the competition, Pandya is leading the Lucknow franchise and will be rearing to lead from the front today.

He would certainly take confidence from his superb figures of 3/18 the last time he faced SRH in Lucknow. In total, Pandya has bagged nine scalps across 13 IPL games at a decent economy of 7.5 against SRH.

With three right-handed overseas batters set to feature in Hyderabad's batting line-up, Pandya's role will be vital for LSG in Hyderabad.

#1 Mayank Markande - SRH

Mayank Markande celebrating with his teammates [IPLT20]

Picked up for just ₹50 lakhs at the mini-auction prior to this season, Mayank Markande has certainly made his presence felt in IPL 2023.

The young leg-spinner has bowled terrifically well so far this season, picking up 11 wickets across just eight innings and at an immaculate average of 21.4. He is the highest wicket-taker for his franchise at the moment.

The LSG batters will not take Markande lightly given his recent form as well as his superlative record at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium. In just five outings in Hyderabad, the right-arm tweaker has picked up nine wickets at an average and strike rate of 15.3 and 13.3, respectively.

Hyderabad will be hopeful that Markande continues to shine against LSG as well as they look to move up the standings and snatch two crucial points at home.

