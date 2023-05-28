IPL 2023: Predicting 3 bowlers who could pick up the most wickets in tonight's final between CSK and GT

After two months of continuous cricketing action, the stage is set for the summit clash between two high-quality teams — Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT). The highly anticipated fixture is scheduled to be hosted by the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 28.

Chennai, who qualified for the finals after beating GT in the Qualifier 1, will be playing their tenth IPL final and if they manage to clinch the title, they will join Mumbai Indians (MI) as the record five-time champions.

Gujarat, meanwhile, have qualified for their second consecutive IPL final and will be looking to defend their title against CSK. If they go on to bag another final, GT will become only the third team after CSK and MI to win two IPL titles back-to-back.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



Chennai Super Kings take on Defending Champions at the Narendra Modi Stadium!



Who will come on top tonight?



#GTvCSK #Cricket #IPL2023 Time for the IPL finalChennai Super Kings take on Defending Champions at the Narendra Modi Stadium!Who will come on top tonight? Time for the IPL final 🔥 Chennai Super Kings take on Defending Champions at the Narendra Modi Stadium!Who will come on top tonight? ⚡#GTvCSK #Cricket #IPL2023 https://t.co/6ynR95kDxR

The surface in Ahmedabad has been a batting paradise throughout this campaign. It is expected once again to favour the batters, meaning the bowlers with have to use their variations and bowl at consistent lines and lengths in order to gain an upper hand.

On that note, let's take a shot at predicting three top bowlers who might be amongst wickets in the all-important final between CSK and GT.

#3 Rashid Khan - GT

Rashid Khan is the second-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2023 [IPLT20]

Indisputably one of the best players in the shortest format of the game, Rashid Khan can wreak havoc against any opposition on any given day.

The Afghani tweaker, who is enjoying his best-ever IPL campaign, has taken 27 wickets at an average of 18.81 and is the second-highest wicket-taker of the tournament so far.

Rashid’s ability to deceive batters with his variations and extract turn and bounce from the pitch makes him a formidable force to be reckoned with. Moreover, 14 of his 27 wickets this season have come at the Narendra Modi Stadium, meaning Rashid would look to continue his rich vein of form at a ground he has enjoyed bowling in throughout the season.

#2 Deepak Chahar - CSK

Deepak Chahar for CSK [IPLT20]

After missing half of the season due to an injury, Deepak Chahar has made a remarkable comeback in the season and has found his feet in the yellow of CSK once again.

The right-armer went wicketless in his first four IPL 2023 games and looked a shadow of himself earlier in the campaign. However, as the season has progressed, Chahar has been vital with the new ball for the four-time champions.

In only his last five outings, the 30-year-old has scalped 12 times at a phenomenal strike rate of 8.5. This includes two three-wicket hauls and three two-wicket hauls as well. CSK will hope that Chahar continues his rhythm and keep the momentum going in the all-important tie against GT as well.

#1 Mohammed Shami - GT

Mohammed Shami pumped up after a wicket vs CSK [IPLT20]

Since IPL 2022, Mohammed Shami has played a crucial role in GT's success. He has bowled well consistently with the new ball, and skipper Hardik Pandya relies on him to make early breakthroughs.

This season has been extremely fruitful for the Indian international as well. With 28 scalps at an average of 17.5 in 15 games, Shami is currently the highest wicket-taker and the current Purple Cap holder in IPL 2023.

Since moving to GT, Shami has had a terrific record against the Men in Yellow, having taken seven wickets across four innings, that too, at a phenomenal average and economy rate of 13.7 and 6.00, respectively.

With him being in ominous bowling form, Shami's battle against an in-form CSK batting unit will be one to watch out for in the summit clash.

Poll : 0 votes