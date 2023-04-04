IPL 2023: Predicting 3 players who will score most runs in today's DC vs GT clash

Delhi Capitals (DC) will host Gujarat Titans (GT) in the seventh game of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday, April 4.

The Capitals lost their first game against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Saturday, April 2. DC failed to bat as a collective unit and fell 50 runs short while chasing 194.

The defending champion, on the other hand, played like a well-settled unit. However, Kane Williamson's untimely injury will keep the GT think tank on its toes.

The Arun Jaitley Stadium is a high-scoring ground and batters will enjoy playing on this wicket given that the ball comes nicely onto the bat. This will delight batters from both camps ahead of the contest.

On that note, let's take a look at three players who could score the most runs in the DC vs GT contest.

#1 Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill has been in breathtaking form across formats this year. He translated his international form into the IPL, scoring a match-winning 63 in the first game against CSK.

He capitalized on the fielding restrictions during the powerplay, hitting six boundaries and three sixes.

The right-handed batter looked in good rhythm and will hope to continue his momentum. Given that the wicket is a batting paradise, expect Gill to play another big knock on Tuesday.

#2 Prithvi Shaw

The young DC opener smashed two classic boundaries before he was cleaned up by Wood in the first game against LSG. However, Prithvi Shaw looked in good touch and it seems like a big knock is on the cards.

The young right-handed batter enjoyed a stellar season on the domestic circuit and was called up to India's T20I side for the New Zealand series.

However, he only warmed the benches and will be motivated to use IPL 2023 to break into the playing XI.

# Mitchell Marsh

The DC all-rounder bagged a golden duck in the first game against Lucknow. He was knocked over by Wood with a perfect inswinger.

However, it was a rare day off in the business for Mitchell Marsh, who otherwise has been in scintillating form with the bat. He was the highest run-scorer in the three-match ODI series against India, scoring 194 runs, including two fifties, in three innings at an average of 97.

Expect him to go big in the batting-friendly Delhi wicket on Tuesday against the Titans.

