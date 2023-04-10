IPL 2023: Predicting 3 players who will take most wickets in today's RCB vs LSG clash

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will lock horns with each other in the 15th match of IPL 2023 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday, April 10.

RCB have blown hot and cold so far in the competition, winning one and losing one apiece. They were thrashed by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their last game at Eden Gardens. Bangalore's struggles with their death bowling came back to haunt them once again in Kolkata.

RCB will hope to make some changes to their bowling unit and come up with improved performances against LSG, who are third in the IPL 2023 points table. KL Rahul and Co. have won two out of three matches and have four points to their name.

The Super Giants have played some inspiring cricket in IPL 2023 so far and will hope to replicate the same against RCB.

Chinnaswamy is known to give bowlers a hard time, and the trend is likely to continue today.

On that note, let's take a look at three players who can pick up the most wickets in today's RCB vs LSG tie.

#1 Mark Wood

LSG fast bowler Mark Wood made a spectacular start to the IPL 2023 season, picking up eight wickets, including a fifer, in the first two matches.

The English pacer missed the last game at home but is expected to return to the playing XI on Monday. He had a fitness drill under the supervision of Morne Morkel and also bowled in the nets.

Given the form he is in, Wood is expected to rack up some good pace and hurry the batters. If he gets his lines and lengths right, the Englishman is expected to pick up a few wickets in today's encounter.

#2 Amit Mishra

The senior leg-spinner had a good outing in the last game, taking two crucial wickets, and was also economical. He kept things tight from one end in the middle overs, which mounted a lot of pressure on the batters.

Amit Mishra, who has plenty of experience under his belt, could come in handy in Bengaluru conditions. He enjoys a good record against RCB's Glenn Maxwell, dismissing him five times in the IPL.

With the presence of a few right-handed batters in the Bangalore lineup, Mishra could be a tricky customer and go-to bowler for the LSG skipper.

#3 Karn Sharma

Karn Sharma has been the most successful RCB bowler in IPL 2023 so far, picking up four wickets in two matches. He has bowled at a good line and length and has kept things tight.

The senior leg-spinner has played a lot in these conditions and knows how to be successful here.

Faf du Plessis will rely on Karn to provide breakthroughs in the middle overs. If he gets his mojo right, expect the leg-spinner to pick up a few wickets against Lucknow.

