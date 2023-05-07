IPL 2023 weather update: Ahmedabad weather report on May 7 for today's GT vs LSG clash

An uninterrupted contest beckons fans when the Gujarat Titans (GT) square off against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 7.

Both teams have had a good run in IPL 2023 so far and will hope to continue their winning run to strengthen their bid for a top-four finish. While GT are currently placed at the top of the table with 14 points from 10 matches, the Super Giants are third with 11 points.

The defending champions will be brimming with confidence after a thumping win against last year's runners-up Rajasthan Royals (RR). After bowling them out for 118, GT lost only one wicket to chase down the target. Wriddhiman Saha (41*) and Hardik Pandya (39*) remained unbeaten to take the team home.

LSG, on the other hand, lost their last completed match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Their game against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) was abandoned due to inclement weather.

Heading into the contest, Lucknow will be tempted to bring in Quinton de Kock in place of Kyle Mayers, who has struggled to get going in the last couple of games. They will also miss the service of their regular skipper KL Rahul, who has been ruled out of IPL 2023 with an injury. All-rounder Krunal Pandya will lead the side in Rahul's absence.

Ahmedabad weather - Narendra Modi Stadium weather report on May 7 - No rain predicted

A full 40 overs of action is expected when GT host the Super Giants in Ahmedabad on Sunday. According to accuweather.com, there is no chance of precipitation in the forecast during the entire duration of the game, with the cloud cover expected to be in the 30s.

The temperature, meanwhile, will hover around 38-39 degrees Celsius. It will be extremely hot and sunny and the real feeling will be a degree or two higher than the original temperature.

GT vs LSG Squads

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Shubman Gill, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Jayant Yadav, Dasun Shanaka, Srikar Bharat, Odean Smith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Sai Sudharsan, and Yash Dayal.

Lucknow Super Giants: Kyle Mayers, Manan Vohra, Karan Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Krunal Pandya (c), Krishnappa Gowtham, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Amit Mishra, Quinton de Kock, Yash Thakur, Daniel Sams, Prerak Mankad, Deepak Hooda, Avesh Khan, Mark Wood, Swapnil Singh, Romario Shepherd, Arpit Guleria, Yudhvir Singh Charak, and Karun Nair.

